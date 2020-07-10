4 Common Ways To Start Growing Your Confidence

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

If you’re confident it's so much easier to approach certain situations without inner turmoil, anxiety, depression, or angst. There's no time like the present to start growing your confidence!

Confidence comes from different places. The key thing to remember is that everyone is unique. What works for one person won’t work for another. You might not respond the same way to every piece of advice, and it's important to build your own strategy to win. Dip your toes in first. Test the advice out before going all in. Over time, you'll be able to tailor your strategy of gaining confidence.

Here are some of the common sources of confidence and advice on how to focus on these areas to start growing your confidence.

1. Appearance

Appearance is one of the most important tools regarding confidence. Unfortunately, society judges people based on looks, so if we have a perceived flaw it can damage our self-esteem. Some people don’t mind it too much. Others do.

Some areas that people often worry about are their skin, hair, and teeth. If you majorly struggle with your self-image because of one of these areas, then you can do something about it. As an example, you can get affordable dentures which will help with your dental problems. There are products out there to encourage hair growth or to dye your hair.

Once you've found comfortable ways to enhance your natural beauty, you will probably be a bit more confident. If you want to learn more about turning your appearance into your source of confidence, read our article How To Boost Your Body Confidence This Summer.

2. Weight

Much like appearance, a lot of peoples’ confidence is directly impacted by their weight. It’s easy to tell these kinds of people that all they have to do is lose it. However, we should not have to see a certain number on the scale to feel good about ourselves, right? Not to mention, losing weight for some people is a lot harder than others. Everyone is unique.

If you want to lose weight, there are ways to do it in a healthy way that positively impacts your confidence. Here are some great articles that can help you get started!

3. Money

Having money breeds confidence. And I don't mean being rich, I mean having enough money that you aren't stressed about it. If you’ve got money in the bank, you’ll feel more secure. You’ll be able to pay for any expenses that pop up or take care of any immediate financial burdens, like repairs to your home or car. It also allows you to buy things you and your family need without struggling.

The key to this is by not living paycheck to paycheck. Some are stuck in a rut, others just don’t earn enough. If you're able to start up a side hustle, that can help. Using the money from the side hustle, you can pay off your debts or use it to save on the side. If you want to learn more about side hustling, read these articles:

This will increase your confidence, but the tradeoff is you will spend more time working. You have to decide if this option is right for you. It doesn’t suit all, but having the extra money can really improve your life and your families.

4. Trust Yourself

Self-belief, self-trust, and confidence are quite similar, but not the same. If you trust yourself as a person, you’ll be more confident. If you don’t, you won't be.

Look at your own life and your achievements. Maybe you're thinking of your academic performance, how you’ve progressed in work, or your family is doing well. You did that! You have every reason to trust in yourself and your abilities. Look into yourself and try to give yourself the boost you need. Be proud and confident.

If all of this is incredibly challenging for you, and you feel almost crippled by self-doubt when you shouldn't be, then it might be time to seek professional help. Some time with the therapist might be all you need to start growing your confidence. There's truly no shame in needing help.