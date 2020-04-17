5 Quick and Easy Things You Can Do To Clean Your Home

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to cleaning your home, many people would rather ignore the issue or call for assistance. Many household jobs can take a lot of time, but most of them are essential to keep your home running at its best. Not all of these jobs have to take up all your time, here are some tasks you can tick off of your to-do list when you get a few minutes on the weekend to clean your home.

1. Bleed your Radiators

Pockets of air can get trapped in your central heating, so it is necessary to bleed the radiators in your home every now and then. Doing this ensures your heating system operates at full capacity. This little job can be very beneficial and can be done in 15 minutes. You only need a radiator key and towel.

Simply find the bolt in the corner of your radiators and use the key to loosen it by gently unscrewing it, but only a small amount. If there is air in the system, you will hear it released when you unscrew the bolt. If your heating is perfectly fine. Then water will leak out, which is why you need to keep a towel handy.

2. Change your Air Filters

Keeping your furnace working at full-efficiency has many benefits and can help you save money in the long run. When air filters become old, they get clogged and no longer filter air with the same efficiency as when they are new. Therefore, it is important to check on them every few months to see if they are due a change.

If you take out these air filters and you are unable to see your hand through it, then it is time to replace them. Changing your air filter is an easy job that can be completed in a few short minutes. Some benefits include lower energy bills, efficient air filtering, and extending the life of your HVAC system.

3. Attend to Squeaky Doors

There is nothing worse than a squeaky door, but it is one of these things that often gets left off our to-do lists. To bring the peace and quiet back into using the doors in your home, you only need two easily accessible tools, a can of WD-40 and some paper towels.

Simply spray the WD-40 on the hinges of the noisy doors and hold a paper towel underneath to ensure it does not drip onto your floors. When you are spraying, ask somebody else to help out and keep the door slowly moving back and forth to ensure the hinges are fully covered.

An important tip to remember is that this will only be useful for indoor doors. The protective coating of an exterior door can be damaged by the WD-40 and affect their look.

4. Clean The Gutters

Cleaning the gutters is the most desirable job around the house, but it is crucial to prevent damage to your gutters and home. You should aim to clean your gutters at least once a year to prevent them from clogging. This is a common problem that I’m sure many of you have likely faced, whether you know it or not, so definitely don’t forget this important task when you clean your home!

All you need is:

Sturdy ladder

Rubber gloves

Scooper

Water

Simply use the scoop to clear out the leaves, dirt, and other trash and put in a trash bag to dispose of later. Then finish up by running some water from your hose down the gutter. Pouring water and monitoring how it flows through the gutter will also help you find any cracks or holes you may have that will cause leaks.

5. Unclog Your Toilet

There are lots of ways in which a toilet can become blocked (and that should be left between you and your bathroom). No matter how you got here, there is a simple fix that all homeowners should know.

When attempting to unblock a toilet, you need to make sure that you have enough water to create suction for the plunger. Give around ten pulls with the plunger to clear the blockage if it is minor. If the issue is more severe, it may take some more elbow grease to solve the problem. For trickier blockages, you may require help from more than one plunger.

Now that we’re all stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to do some other cleaning projects you never get around to. If you add these five easy ways to clean your home to your to-do list, you will feel so productive! And, your home will probably be cleaner than it ever has before.