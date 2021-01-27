Is The Lumen Metabolism Tracker Worth It? My Review

Sharing is caring!

Hi, my name is Jasmine, and I am a yo-yo dieter.

I’ve tried diets and different workout plans in the past. And while some have helped me with weight-loss, I still managed to put the weight back on.

I was looking to lose weight in a way that let me know if all my efforts were actually working. I know you can get on the scale to see if what you are trying is working, but that can take days! Which when it comes to counting calories and exercise, it can feel like years!

Okay, I am exaggerating a bit here, but you get what I am saying. For those of you who recently started a diet, you know the agony of it all. It isn’t terrific!

I knew there had to be a better way to tell what worked for me and what didn’t. And it was this thinking that led me to the Lumen device.

Lumen: Hack your metabolism Are you ready to nail your fitness goal this year? For real for reals? You may want to try using Lumen! Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable device to accurately measure metabolism. Once available only to top athletes, in hospitals and clinics, metabolic testing is now available to everyone. Buy Now Learn More We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

In this post, I will tell you about my experience using the Lumen Metabolism Tracker and how it compared to other diet programs I’ve done in the past.

What is the Lumen Metabolism Tracker?

Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable device to measure metabolism accurately. And it claims to fame is that it is designed to “Hack our Metabolism.”

Here is how it works.

Lumen tracks your breath to determine if you are burning more fat or carbs. If you are burning fat, you are closer to your weight loss goals. If you are burning mostly carbs, well, you may have some work to do (maybe more physical activity) to get closer to your weight-loss goals.

And it doesn’t end there.

The device syncs to an app that includes metabolic tracking, personalized nutrition plans, and research on several other resources to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle overall s you can lose weight for good.

Lumen also has daily insights that improve your metabolism by improving metabolic flexibility. Metabolic flexibility is your body’s ability to shift efficiently between using fats or carbs as a source of energy. And it’s scientifically proven to meet the gold standard of metabolism measurement (RER) in multiple validation studies.

The Story Behind Lumen

Lumen began with twin sisters Merav Mor and Michal Mor—two Ironman winners and PhDs in physiology. As scientists and athletes, they were passionate about developing a way to provide personalized nutrition but knew the only way to measure metabolism was costly and time-consuming.

So they teamed up with entrepreneurs with experience building large companies, Daniel, Dror, and Avi. After two years of R&D, they developed the first Lumen prototype. The prototype measured metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, instead of an hour-long test in a lab!

After four years of hard work and hundreds of beta users, the Lumen team launched on Indiegogo. Lumen broke the $1 million thresholds on IndieGogo in weeks, and now it is leading the way in bringing personalized nutrition to the entire world.

My Experience Using The Lumen Metabolism Tracker

I was lucky to get a Lumen Device to try for free! Yippee! And I used every minute to understand how the device worked.

According to the Lumen app, you need to use the device for 2 weeks to get your personalized Flex Score. So I wanted to try it out every day for at least that time.

During this time, I breathed into the Lumen device at times they recommended, which include:

When I first wake up

Before I work out

30 minutes after I work out

After lunch

After dinner

I also tried to follow the low-carb diet nutrition guidelines recommended in the app. While I was not always successful with this, I tried my best to stick to the meal plan.

The goal is to burn more fat than carbs. This is how you lose weight. And it was the best gift when I was able to get a three or less in the morning.

Once I blew into the device for the day, the app gave me a nutrition plan for the day, depending on if I was burning more carbs or fat.

Overall, it was all pretty easy to figure out because the app guided me through the steps. All I had to do was follow the instructions and I was good to go!

The Pros Of Using Lumen

I lost weight.

I want to start by saying that I still managed to lose three pounds in my second week of using the device, even though I did not follow all the suggestions given to me. And what’s even more valuable is that I have an understanding of why I lost weight.

I learned how sleep, diet, and exercise play a role in weight loss. Even if you are doing great in one of those three areas, not having it together in another thing can affect your results!

It made losing weight fun for me.

Using the Lumen regularly made me look at my weight loss like a science experiment. I would look forward to seeing how effective an exercise I did was on my metabolism. And how effective some exercises are compared to others.

For example, I learned that walking in the fat-burning zone was more effective of a workout to me than doing yoga alone. And doing both exercises in a single day made a huge difference in my metabolism.

I also realized that intermittent fasting is probably one of the easiest ways to improve your metabolism. I’ve heard this before, but it was nice to see the actual results.

It kept me accountable—without any guilt.

I got to a point where I knew that I had to breathe into my Lumen after a meal and got used to seeing the notifications from the app to record my breathing 30 minutes after exercise. Having to blow into this device several times a day made it easier for me to hold myself accountable and remind myself that this is something I am working towards.

It was easy.

The best way to describe what having the Lumen was like is similar to having a personal trainer that you can carry around with you in your pocket.

To start, learning how to use my device was super simple.

Also, it told me when I was not getting enough sleep, let me know what I should be eating for MY body, and made me feel good about any exercise I did for the day. Not only that, breathing into the device takes five minutes to do, tops.

The Cons of Using Lumen

As much as the Lumen was a total success for me, there were a couple of things that I did not like about the device.

It does not link directly to Fitbit.

If you are as big of a Fitbit fangirl as I am, you are out of luck for this baby to accurately track your steps.

It links to Apple Health and Garmin, so if you are an Apple watch or Garmin user, congratulations, this will be wonderful for you.

If you are a Fitbit user, however, there is an app you can download called PowerSync for Fitbit that allows you to sync your Fitbit data to Apple Health. So even as a Fitbit user, it still provides a TON of value.

Kind of annoying blowing into the device.

Okay, I’ll be honest, this is me trying to come up with another con because honestly, this thing is awesome! Sure, it is a little annoying having to blow into this device every few hours.

But I also enjoy having to do this. The routine reminds me to think about my health several times a day, which, sadly, is not something I do enough.

So while blowing into the device a few times a day can get annoying, it has more benefits in staying mindful with your diet than the annoyance of having to do it.

How much does Lumen Metabolism cost?

Okay, so you are probably wondering what works as your personal trainer, your nutritionist, your sleep advisor, and so much more cost you?

Not as much as you may think! The app is free to use, and the device itself is $349. However, Lumen is hosting a limited-time offer right now to get $50 off of your device.

Just click here to get it now!

And, every Lumen comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Meaning if you are not satisfied with your Lumen within 30 days of purchasing it, they will send your money back no problem.

Where Can I buy a Lumen?

Right now, the Lumen Metabolism Tracker is sold exclusively on their website. You can sign up to get your Lumen Metabolism tracker below.

Overall, I think using the Lumen device was a great success. I can only imagine where I will be in a few months having used this device, but I am sure wherever I am, I will have not only lost the weight but the knowledge to keep it off for good.

Are you considering buying a Lumen or are you still on the fence about it?

Leave your questions about it in the comments, and I will be happy to answer your questions on my experience with it to help you decide!