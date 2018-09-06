10 Useful Tips To Keep your Home Clean and Beautiful

A clean home is a happy home, and a happy home is a healthy home. Nobody enjoys living in a messy or dirty house, so forming proper cleaning habits and learning the nooks and crannies of your home is essential. Cleaning goes beyond simply making the bed and vacuuming every so often. Not every day has to consist of an in-depth spring-cleaning session, but there are many simple habits you can form and tips you can follow to keep your home spotless and beautiful.

1. Use Homemade Cleaners

Chemical cleaners are often abrasive, odorous, and contain ingredients that are harmful to your air. You can make your cleaner by simply combining four tablespoons of baking soda with 1 quart of warm water. This all-purpose cleaner is cheap, comfortable, and effective at killing just as many germs as those effective, obnoxious chemical cleaners. There are plenty of options for more specific cleaners all over the web, such as a hardwood floor cleaner that consists of vinegar, vegetable oil, and water.

2. Clean the water heater

It may not seem like much, but the water heater is where you will end up having a lot of issues, and that’s what you need to avoid as much as you can in such a situation. The benefit that comes from this is you have to push the boundaries and adjust or adapt everything to suit your needs. And cleaning the water heater is certainly important. That being said, we do recommend you to check for any potential damage too. The water heaters can be damaged from time to time, and the last thing you want is to deal with a damaged one.

3. Clean and replace the HVAC filters

You can replace the HVAC filters if you want, and that sounds fine, to begin with. But on the other hand, replacing the filters will also tend to work exceptionally well if you do it right. The thing we like the most is that you can clean these up in just a few minutes and put them back it. Also, clean the entire HVAC unit if you can. That will help eliminate any germs too. Don’t go too in-depth here, as you want to avoid breaking something. But results can be pretty good there, so try to consider all of that.

4. Gutters also need cleaning

Yes, your gutters also need cleaning and you have to clean them often if you want. Otherwise, water will flow from them, and it will go directly to your foundation. This will cause a lot of damage, and it’s one of the last things that you want to deal with in this regard. It’s a good idea to clean the gutters often, and the more often you do that, the better it will be in the end.

5. Create a list of the unused items in your home and donate or throw

Why is this important? The primary benefit is that you get to figure out what items are good for you and which ones you are not using anymore. It makes a lot of sense when you are moving to a new place. It will just make the experience a whole lot more rewarding, and the results will indeed become some of the best that you can find on the market, you can rest assured of that.

6. Citrus for the Sink

If you own garbage disposal, throw a few citrus peels in there and run it for a few seconds with cold water. Orange, lemon, and lime all make for a great scent that will be distributed throughout your home and eliminate any noxious odors.

7. Use Decluttering Totes

If you are continually using items that get all over the kitchen, living room, or any other area, you can save time by investing in totes, cubbies, or laundry baskets. Make a home for your regular items, and even if they aren’t organized within it, you can toss them in quickly, and the room will look organized.

8. Set a Schedule

You shouldn’t just clean when you feel like your home has become dirty. You should set a regular schedule, whether you pick a day every week for the whole home or break it down by room. Keeping yourself accountable will help to prevent messes from building up and make cleaning easier every time you do it.

9. Clean as You Go

This is a standard tip but is often left unpracticed by many people. If you are cooking, clean the pots and pans as you are finished with them. If you notice something is out of place, don’t wait until cleaning day to move it back to where it belongs. If you spill something that needs to be wiped out, parlay that into cleaning your entire counter so you won’t have to do it next time.

10. Hire a Professional Service

If you are too busy to clean, you can benefit from hiring home cleaning services. Even if you are a regular cleaner and feel that your house is usually spotless, professionals will be able to spot things that you can’t and deep clean certain areas that may need it. If you suspect that you have bed bugs, you may consider Responders bed bugs heat treatment in Edmonton. You don’t have to hire them regularly, but every home can benefit from an occasional professional cleaning.

As you can see, hiring a professional cleaning service can help you a lot. Cleaning your home is no small feat, and usually, you need professional materials and tools. Why buy all of that, when you can hire a team of experts to do it for you? If you use this type of service, you will get some amazing results!