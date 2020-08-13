3 Healthy Upgrades That Are Easy To Do

Sharing is caring!

Everyone wants to lead the healthiest lifestyle we can. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to implement the changes that we'd like. After all, we all have hectic lives and various commitments that must be respected. Consequently, then, improvements that can be made without significant changes to your existing habits are always for the best. Here are some of the simple healthy upgrades that are easy to do and create sustainable results.

1. Make Bad Habits A Treat

Nobody leads a perfect life, and we're all guilty of bad habits. In an ideal world, you'd be in a position to eradicate them. In reality, though, the smarter tactic (at least to start) may be to reduce how frequently you indulge. It helps you achieve balance for a far healthier outcome for your body and mind.

If your sweet tooth has put your physical health at risk, try losing treats at home to make restaurant trips even more enjoyable. Or if you're a frequent smoker, Sherlock pipes may be the answer. A rare treat to calm your nerves has to be better than working your way through 20 cigarettes per day.

Some bad habits will need to be stopped completely. For most, though, merely regaining some control over the situation will suffice.

2. Exercise Smarter

If you're hoping to increase the benefits of exercise, focus on training harder rather than longer. If you can add 20% intensity to the five hours of activity a week you currently do, it's the same impact as adding a sixth hour. As such, you won't need to lose an extra hour of your free time.

When improving your workouts, you should try to focus on the fun factor too. Roller skating is one example of a fun exercise that can burn far more calories than walking or cycling. Likewise, team sports can often take workouts to new heights. Better still, it won't even feel like you're exercising—it's just a game!

3. Cook Healthier Meals

If you want to follow a super strict diet, that's fine. However, for most people, the key is simply to find balance. Ingredient switches, such as alternatives with less salt or fewer preservatives, is an ideal starting point.

Perhaps the most straightforward moves are to change the way you cook. Improving your cooking oils by using low-calorie sprays will instantly reduce the calories. Meanwhile, George Foreman grills and similar healthy tools like air fryers can increase the quality of the food you eat. Crucially, you won't lose the nutrients or taste.

Learning to cook multiple batches at once and allow yourself to meal prep is another step you can take. The fact it'll save you time and money over the week is a bonus.

Small and simple changes often bring the best improvements in life, and that's certainly the case for healthy living. Learn to incorporate the above ideas, and you should find that rewards come without compromising your happiness.