Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

When you’re in a romantic relationship, it can sometimes be easy to lose track of your individual self. While millennials are very focused on figuring out who they are, we can be distracted. That shouldn’t be hindered for the sake of a long-term relationship. You need to figure out how to grow individually in a relationship too.

If you’re in a healthy relationship, the connection should thrive on doing good things with and for the other person. At the same time, it is also important to stay true to yourself and continue to grow.

Here are a few examples of how to keep your own personal growth a priority throughout a relationship.

Take a day to yourself

Even if you love spending every waking moment with your special person, it is good to spend some time apart.

Once you’re apart, you have a chance to do things that you don’t usually do with your significant other. And they could be things you really love doing!

For example, you can have a spa day, practice your favorite hobby, journal, or just change the furniture around in your place.

Some space also gives you a great opportunity to appreciate things about your partner that you might take for granted. A brief separation gives both of you a chance to think about why you love each other so much.

This is a wonderful practice, especially for couples who’ve been together for over a year.

Don’t forget you have your own life

Often A common mistake in long-term relationships is that people forget that they have an individual, vibrant, complete life. Over time, they become completely involved only in the relationship. They forget about their unique qualities.

While it may be intoxicating to get sucked into an amazing relationship, that’s not actually healthy! It’s important for you to have your own life.

For example, if you love playing an instrument, then don’t give it up. Nothing is more attractive than someone with a passion of their own.

If you don’t have a particular passion, find out what it is. Read books, join a hobby group, or just take a little time to practice yoga. Your personal growth is dependent on pursuing your passions.

Cater to your own needs too

Women, in particular, tend to forget about their own needs and focus completely on others’. If you are always giving to others without giving to yourself, you are sure to crash and burn. Not to mention that you will eventually come to resent the ones you love.

Take time to take care of yourself. It’s important!

Indulge in a meal that makes you feel good. Go on a shopping spree and treat yourself for being there for everyone else. Working out every morning is a great way to feel good all day. Take five minutes every day to journal (it’s super easy with the Five Minute Journal).

Whatever you choose to do, make it so that you are serving yourself first and foremost.

While you may think it is selfish to think about yourself in a relationship, it benefits your partner too. Yes, it’s important to think of your SO and do nice things for them. However, you can’t ever forget that you should always come first.

When you can find that balance, that’s how you grow individually in a relationship.