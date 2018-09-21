How to Pay Back Your Loan Without any Trouble

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

A loan can be a lot of trouble, especially if you do not know how to pay it back. Most of us turn to loans when we are in need of money. However, reports also suggest that a lot of us are so used to credit, we don’t even look at our savings before applying for a loan.

Nonetheless, not being able to pay back your loan can cause you to go bankrupt while also impacting your credit score, which may prevent you from getting your next loan approved.

This is why it is important that you plan well and payback your loan by the due date. To help you in this regard, given below are some valuable tips:

Reduce Expenses

You need money to pay money. The easiest way to save money is to reduce expenses, but it’s easier said than done.

The most important thing is to know your income and expense. Sit down and do some maths. You must be sure of your total income from all sources. This may be a bit troublesome if you do not get a fixed monthly payment. Nonetheless, some calculations are always needed.

Next, look at the expenses and get rid of what you do not need. For example, if you go to the salon twice a month, reduce it to once a month. Yes, you need your medi and pedi but paying back your loan is more important for now.

Next, see where else you spend money. Set necessities and luxuries apart. For example, food is a necessity but eating out is a luxury. If you are trying to save money, start to eat at home and reduce trips to the restaurant.

These simple tips will help you save money that you can use to pay back the loan. However, make sure you don’t end up spending the money elsewhere.

Increase Your Earning

This may put some pressure on you, but it’s important if you don’t want to end up in a financial mess.

You can find a part-time job or look for freelancing opportunities that you can handle with your studies or full-time job. Freelancing is a growing field, and there are jobs for everyone. You only need to be good at what you offer, and you will find takers.

Just look at platforms like Freelancer.com and Upwork.com to start your career. You can set your hourly rate and work at your own pace to make some good amount of money.

Graphic designers, content writers, consultants can earn up to $30/hour. Even if you work for only 10 hours a week, you will save about $1,200 per month. This amount can make a lot of difference to your situation, especially because freelancing requires no capital.

Ask to Change Terms

Get in touch with your financial institution and ask if they are willing to change the terms of the loan. Some companies are flexible and may increase your number of payments, which can reduce the pressure.

You may, however, have to pay a fee for this. This may sound like a burden to some, but it may help you save money in case the new terms are in your favor. Also, at times, it can be beneficial to request a change in terms even if it does not result in saving as new terms may help maintain your credit score.

There are many companies out there that may be able to help you renegotiate terms in your favor. It’s recommended to get in touch with such a company since handling everything on your own may get troublesome, especially if you are not aware of legal jargon and how the financial industry works.

Opt for Another Loan

Debt consolidation may be a good idea if you can get a cheaper loan than your current loan. For example, credit card loans are more expensive than most personal loans. If you have to pay your credit card bill, you may consider applying for a personal loan to get rid of the pending bill.

It may sound like a strange idea, but it can save you money if your new loan is cheaper than your previous loan. You only have to have a look at the interest rate and compare terms and conditions to conclude.

Common Loan Mistakes:

Here are some mistakes people commit that may cause them to have trouble in paying back their loan:

Not Paying Attention to the Credit Score : Loans can influence your credit score, which can have a positive or negative impact on your financial condition and ability to apply for loans.

Counting Too Much on Loans : Loans are there to help you in case of a financial crisis. They should not be counted on to help you pay bills.

Not Researching Enough : Always study the market and go for the option that is the cheapest for you. There are many types of loans and organizations offering loans. Make sure to pick one that’s the most suitable for you.

Just follow these simple tips, and you will have no problem in paying back your loan. Remember that the key lies in being responsible. Only apply for a loan when you need it and when you’re sure you’d be able to pay it in the future without any difficulty.