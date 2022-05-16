5 Surprising Reasons Why You Might Be Feeling Anxious

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

If you have been feeling like you’re a little on edge, that you have felt unsafe even when you’re in a safe environment, or you have experienced a panic attack, those could all be signs of feeling anxiety.

Anxiety is a complex issue, one that could have a range of causes. Aside from seeking help with managing anxiety, looking at the causes could also help you find some solutions.

Stress

Stress and anxiety are very co-morbid, to the point that they can often be thought of as being one and the same. Anxiety is better thought of as a potential reaction to stress.

Whether it’s stress from work, school, a personal relationship, your finances, or even things as far-reaching as political issues that could affect your life or someone you love. You can’t always address these issues directly, so it’s a good idea to make changes to fight stress in your life, instead.

Side Effects Of Your Medication

Could it be that medicine that you are taking for something else could be making you feel more anxious?

There are a lot of medications that can cause anxiety, from a heightened sense of general anxiety to bringing on full-blown panic attacks. Consider this list of medications that can cause anxiety and see if one that you are taking is listed there.

Untreated Medical Illness

In some cases, anxiety can be a symptom of an illness that may need a closer look. For instance, it could be a symptom of heart disease, diabetes, or respiratory disorders.

In fact, anxiety can often be among the first symptoms experienced for these conditions. As such, you should make sure that you make an appointment with your doctor if you have recurring symptoms of anxiety.

Undiagnosed Hearing Loss

It might not immediately sound reasonable to say that hearing loss can be the cause of your problems. However, anxiety and hearing loss have a more complex relationship than you might think.

Hearing loss can make daily communication and interaction a lot more stressful as you have to expend much more energy to connect with people. The burden can become so great that social interaction becomes a source of stress, which can lead to anxiety and isolation.

As such, it’s worth having your hearing checked if you feel like this applies, as there are treatments.

Anxiety Disorders

Sometimes, there is no concrete outside explanation for why you are experiencing anxiety. There is a range of disorders that can lead directly to it, such as generalized anxiety disorder, phobic disorders, panic disorder, and the like.

As such, you should talk to your doctor if you are unable to pinpoint any causal factors. It could be a matter of brain chemistry that isn’t working as it should be.

There are even devices to help with small bouts of anxiety such as the Calmigo!

Anxiety is not something that is often as easily solved as fixing one problem in your life. However, addressing any of the issues above that might be a root cause can help reduce it.