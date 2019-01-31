7 Ways to Make Money Fast in Your Spare Time

Most people have a few hours of downtime to themselves each week whether in between classes, in between shifts, or until the kids get home from school. Some of us enjoy spending this time napping while others prefer to spend hours online browsing social media and catching up on the latest breaking news. But, what if you could spend your spare time making money?

Everyone loves having a little extra spending money in their pocket. If you’re wondering how to make money fast in your spare time, you’ve come to the right place! Keep reading to learn about 7 different ways you can quickly make money.

1. Take Paid Surveys

Everyone has an opinion, but with paid surveys, your opinion is worth cold hard cash! Websites like Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and MyPoints pay users for taking short surveys. By dedicating just 5 minutes of your time, you could make anywhere between $0.50-$2.00.

Surveys don’t pay much, but because they’re so short and require very little effort, you can easily knock out dozens a week.

2. Sell Photos

Professional photography is an art that many people are willing to pay for. If you own a nice camera and have a keen eye for composition, you can make money by posting and selling them online.

Many websites allow photographers to sell their photos, including Shutterstock and iStock. When selling photos, be aware that most people are looking for specific types of photos, such as beach scenes, food, or even of people.

When a user downloads one of your photos, you can earn up to a few dollars. With a portfolio of several hundred photos, you can have a reliable source of passive income.

3. Become a Freelance Writer

The online world thrives because of the new content that is posted each day. If you enjoy writing and know a thing or two about online marketing, working as a freelance writer is a quick way for you to make money in your spare time. As a freelance writer you can create content for:

Company blogs

Social media networks

FAQ pages

Some freelance websites even offer gigs for creating video content, white papers, eBooks, and more! To find paid writing work, check out websites like ProBlogger and Upwork.

4. Live Healthier & Get Paid

We all strive to take better care of ourselves, but life often gets in the way. From work to taking care of our families, it can be hard to find time to focus on ourselves. But, would you be more likely (and willing!) to make your health a priority if you got paid for doing so?

Achievement is one of many websites that pays users for living a healthier lifestyle. Tracking your eating habits, exercising, and taking health-related surveys all earn you points. Once you’ve reached 10,000 points, you can cash them out for $10 or an Amazon gift card.

5. Sell Items Online

The saying goes: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In today’s world, it still stands quite true! Instead of holding onto your unused clothing, shoes, electronics, and household goods, why not sell them for cold hard cash?

Selling unused items is one of the quickest ways to pull in more money. You can sell items on Craigslist and eBay, which gives you access to potential buyers nationwide. If your items are in good shape and are in demand, you can expect to make a pretty penny.

6. Offer Tutoring Services

Do you enjoy teaching? Are you an expert in a particular subject like science, math, or test preparation? You can make money in your spare time by working as an online tutor. As an online tutor, you have total control over when and how often you offer your services.

Online services like Tutor.com and Chegg Tutors match tutors with students. Generally, to work as an online tutor, you must:

Submit an application

Take an exam on a subject

Participate in a mock tutoring session

Some tutoring websites also require tutors to undergo a background check. Once the process is complete, you’ll have access to hundreds of students, ranging from kindergarten to college-age learners.

7. Rent Your Unused Musical Instruments

If you’re a musician, chances are you may have extra musical instruments in storage, or collecting dust in your basement. While you could sell your instruments for quick money, you can also rent them out to novice musicians who are looking to learn how to play.

Using a site called Sparkplug, you can rent out your unused musical equipment by simply signing up. If you know where to find cheap used musical instruments, you can make even more money by renting.

Conclusion

Making money doesn’t have to involve picking up a new full-time job. With these 7 money-making options, you can make better use of your spare time by filling your pockets with extra cash.