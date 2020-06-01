Diet Myths & More With Author Joel Marion

Sharing is caring!

As someone who has been on a diet before, I can say that hearing all the diet myths, rules, and facts can be like listening to a fairytale. I have heard things about “good foods,” that later became “bad foods,” and then “good foods” again. And its no wonder we have trouble figuring out what’s real and what’s not.

That is why I wanted to give the book, Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion a try. Learn more about what motivated me to read this book in my previous blog post, This Innovative Book About Dieting Breaks All The Rules.

This post is brought to you by our sponsor, Always Eat After 7 PM. The opinions expressed below are my own.

What Is Always Eat After 7 PM?

Always Eat After 7 PM is a revolutionary new book that is about breaking all the traditional rules of dieting.

Based on surprising science, Always Eat After 7 PM debunks popular diet myths and offers an easy-to-follow diet that accelerates fat-burning while still allowing you to indulge your most intense food cravings: eating the majority of your calories at night.

We’ve been traditionally taught to avoid carbs, have an early dinner, and never eat before bed. But the fact is, the latest scientific research shows us this model is not necessarily ideal.

So when I set a goal to become healthier overall, I thought that this book would be an excellent resource for me to get there. I am giving this diet a try to see if I can build my energy and stamina.

I got a chance to learn a little bit about the author to get answers to some questions I had about this plan.

A little about the author

Joel Marion is a six-time best selling author. And despite his healthy concepts in his other books, this one is different. Although many of the concepts are similar, the biggest difference is that you don't have to deprive yourself of your favorite foods. You don't have to deal with the burden of eating every few hours. And even better, you don't have to skip the carbs at dinnertime or avoid eating before bed.

At this point, I was screaming, “Sign me up!”

Joel Marion is a pretty interesting guy! Check him out below.

Interview with Joel Marion

I wanted to learn even more, so I asked him some questions. Here are some of the answers he provided.

Q1: What inspired you to write the book?

After authoring six best-selling books, it was glaringly obvious there were two huge misconceptions about dieting that needed to be exposed. The first is that you can't eat late at night or before bed, which science now shows is NOT true. And second, you can't eat large portions that satisfy your natural instinct. This book solves both these problems by providing an evidence-based, enjoyable approach to dieting that can be used by any person to quickly achieve their weight loss goals.

Q2: How long did it take for you to develop the diet?

It actually took several years of researching for me to discover the real science of eating late night. After a few years of tweaking and refining, I finally came up with a rapid fat loss solution that overcomes all the pitfalls of traditional diets.

Q3: What was the most surprising discovery when you were researching scientific data for the diet?

That almost everything my college education and certifications taught me was NOT grounded in published scientific research.

Q4: How difficult is the Always Eat After 7 PM plan to follow?

It's not. And that's exactly why I wrote the book. While any diet is never truly easy, it can be more enjoyable and much easier to adhere to when you understand how Always Eat After 7 PM works because it caters to our body’s natural instincts.

Should You Try Always Eat After 7 PM?

One thing I will say about this book is that it promotes a healthy lifestyle overall, not just doing a diet. Sure, there are tips to help you burn fat fast, but the lessons and tips are to help you stay fit for the long run without having to sacrifice your quality of life for it. One thing I appreciate is that science and data back up a lot of the ideas.

Here is one quote from the book:

“Research shows that the average person’s metabolic rate is no different during sleep than during the day. In short, your metabolism doesn’t slow down at night. Nor does your body store fat at the end of the day. Whether it’s 8 am or 8 pm, you use food for energy the same way.”

Here is another factoid for ya!

“A research paper published in Sports Medicine in 2014 showed that people who eat the majority of their carbs at dinner actually sleep better. Carb-induced, quality sleep decreases cortisol (a fat-storing hormone) and ramps up the production of your sleep hormones, serotonin and melatonin. Restorative sleep increases fat-burning hormones—the main one being growth hormone—overnight.”





If you are still thinking about it, I say why not learn more for yourself? Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion is now available to purchase.

Learn more about the book and how to purchase here.

I’ll give you more updates in my next post!

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Always Eat After 7 PM.