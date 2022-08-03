Adulting 101: Conquer Your Anxiety As A Young Professional

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

When you enter the professional world for the first time, you’ll likely experience multiple emotions, especially anxiety. For example, you’ll likely feel excited about pursuing your goals or dream career.

However, you may also be nervous – after all, you’ll want to impress your boss, meet your targets and form strong relationships with your co-workers while dealing with imposter syndrome.

As a result, many young professionals report high anxiety levels during the early stages of their careers. Thankfully, there are various ways in which you can combat this!

Improve Your Self-Care Routine

Reducing workplace anxiety also requires you to care for your well-being outside of the workplace. As a result, you should develop habits that ensure your downtime is productive – and that you don’t leave your desk only to spend hours thinking about everything you have to do tomorrow.

Many different steps could make up an effective wellness routine, such as:

Dedicating a few hours a week to fitness and exercise.

Give yourself a break where you do ‘nothing’ but relax and recharge.

Following a healthy lifestyle.

Catching up with friends/loved ones.

Engaging in hobbies.

You may also find it beneficial to take natural, mood-boosting supplements, such as those that contain THC. THC can combat anxiety and help you relax because it boosts the production of mood-boosting endorphins and hormones. You can find out more at Delta 9 THC.

Something that I use for everyday stressors is the Calmigo!

Know Your Worth

Often, the reason why young professionals feel anxious at work is that they feel out of place. For example, if this is your first job after college, you may feel as though you are less capable than your older, more experienced colleagues.

However, it’s important to note that this is not the case. If the hiring manager did not believe you have what it takes, they would not have hired you. Furthermore, even the most senior employees started in a similar position to the one you are in now.

As a result, you must know your worth in the workplace. Look back at the achievements that have led you to this position – from work experience to qualifications.

You should also remember that, as a young professional, you’re an asset to the company as you bring new ideas, thoughts, and perspectives to the table, no matter your role. This is just as valuable as years of experience.

Ask For Guidance



There is no shame in asking for help or guidance, even in a professional setting. It can be a great way to combat professional anxiety giving you a sense of direction.

For example, if you find that you’re finding it hard to meet deadlines, your colleagues or bosses may be able to provide you with some tips on how to better manage your time or boost productivity.

Furthemore, senior team members would rather you ask for help when you need it than make serious mistakes by trying to do everything alone.

Remember, when you’re in the early stages of your career, you’re still learning – so it’s okay to ask for some guidance.