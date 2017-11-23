7 Unique Gift Ideas for People Who Are Difficult to Shop For

Before you do your shopping online this year, make sure to sign up for a free Ebates account and get cash back with every purchase. Use my link here to get an additional $5!

I absolutely love shopping for gifts during the holiday season. Thinking of thoughtful, unique, and surprising gift ideas for my loved ones gives my heart the warm fuzzies! But there are always a few people on my list who seem impossible to shop for. Either they have everything already, they are super particular about the stuff they like (and their tastes always seem to be changing), or they buy things they want or need before anyone else can. Keep reading for unique gift ideas that are perfect for everyone on your list!

Doug the Pug Ecard from American Greetings

When someone is hard to shop for, it’s sometimes best to give them a card with a sweet sentiment inside rather than a random item you picked up last minute. Unique gift ideas don’t have to be something you can hold in your hand! Send your loved one a cute and funny message with a Doug the Pug Ecard from American Greetings. This goofy pup is sure to make even the biggest grinch giggle.

Doug’s cards come in 3 options: “Fancy Birthday,” “Reggae Birthday,” and “Gratitude Attitude.” Show your friend how much you appreciate them this holiday with the “Gratitude Attitude” option, then keep Doug’s birthday messages on deck for later in the year! Find Doug’s Ecards and more digital options for staying connected on the American Greetings website.

You can also use this link to receive a FREE 7-day trial subscription at AmericanGreetings.com. It gives you full access to Doug’s adorable Ecards, plus tons more.

The Art of Stopping Time: Practical Mindfulness for Busy People

Books always make awesome gifts. Who doesn’t enjoy snuggling up in a blanket with a good read when it’s cold outside? But if your gift recipient already has an enormous book collection, deciding on a title can feel like a major chore. One great go-to no matter who you are buying for is The Art Of Stopping Time by Pedram Shojai. This book recognizes how most of us feel super stressed all the time.

It offers solutions on how to fix that. Using programs called Gongs to reprogram your habits and make the most of each day, the reader learns to both be productive and get out of auto-pilot and enjoy life. Everyone can benefit from a little help organizing their life, no matter how on top of things they are. Many people are also too embarrassed to buy themselves a self-help book, so this is the perfect pick for even the most hard-to-shop-for person.

Pick up a copy of this book here.

23 & Me Kit

Exploring your heritage is so much fun, especially as Americans. Our country is such a melting pot of cultures and nationalities that you never know who your ancestors might have been! Even if you think you know your family tree inside and out, doing a DNA test could surprise you. That’s what makes 23 & Me one of the most unique gift ideas you can give.

A lot of people wonder about where they came from but worry about spending their own money on this service. Now they can discover something about themselves they never knew thanks to you! Not only does 23 & Me offer ancestry services, but it can also tell the personal health information based on their genetics. Science is cool! Grab a 23 & Me kit here.

Thanksgiving Family Offer: Buy 2 or more 23andMe Ancestry Service kits for $49 each at 23andMe.com. Offer ends Nov 23

Blue Apron Subscription

Let’s be honest, no matter how much you love cooking, some days you’re just too busy. With work, a social life, and hobbies, preparing food is often the last thing on your mind when you get home. Help out that hard-to-shop-for person by giving them the gift of grub with Blue Apron. This service sends the recipient all the ingredients they need to make healthy meals from scratch, plus recipes to guide them in the kitchen.

This means less food waste, no trips to the grocery store, and no staring at the fridge wondering what to eat. Plus everything is nutritious and fresh, making it an exceptionally thoughtful gift after the booze and treats of the holiday season. Who could say no to free meals that are super easy to make? If your loved one is totally not into cooking (like AT ALL), check out Blue Apron’s monthly wine delivery service. They’ll get six yummy bottles, plus background info on each wine.

Check out all Blue Apron has to offer here.

FTD Surprise

Nothing says “I like you” as flowers do. There’s just something about a pretty bouquet that brings a smile to peoples’ faces. Though they are not the most unique gift ideas, flowers and plants definitely show you care. Their pretty Christmas arrangements of red and white flowers add a festive touch to any room, so you’re really giving the person a gift and a decor piece!

If flowers aren’t their thing, maybe a tiny Christmas tree would get them into the holiday spirit. FTD carries tons of non-plant gifts too, including snack gift baskets, chocolates, cookie assortments, and fruit arrangements. There’s something for everyone! The best part is, you don’t even have to bother getting the gift to your friend yourself; send it straight to their house or office for a happy holiday surprise.

Get 25% off select Flowers, Gifts, and Plants at FTD here!

California Delicious



When you can’t think of the perfect present for your loved one, always go with the one thing everyone loves: snacks. California Delicious creates terrific gift baskets full of tasty treats for every taste. These unique gift ideas do the hard work for you by compiling tons of gourmet munchies into one pretty package.

No matter what your gift recipient likes to eat or drink, whether it’s coffee, wine, charcuterie, cookies, chocolates, or all of the above, you’ll find the ideal basket for them. This company has a great selection of basket sizes and price points, too, so no worries about sticking to your holiday gift shopping budget.

Check out all California Delicious has to offer here.

Canvas People



Though it might sound cheesy, it really is true that heartfelt, personal gifts are the best kind. No matter how much stuff the person already has, a meaningful present will warm their heart. Put a smile on your difficult-to-shop-for person’s face with a gift from Canvas People. Here you only upload a photo from your computer, and they will create a gorgeous canvas print for your loved one to treasure.

You can even add color effects, enhance the photo, and add a pretty frame. Just grab a picture of you and your gift recipient together, and you’ll have a special gift for them in a matter of minutes.

Precious memories! Create an easy yet thoughtful present here.

If you have someone on your Christmas shopping list who is difficult to buy for (and we all do), try one of these unique gift ideas. Each one is thoughtful and sure to make spirits bright, no matter who you give it to. Happy shopping!

