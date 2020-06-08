How I Boosted My Energy By Changing My Diet

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

A few weeks ago, I set a goal to gain more energy and stamina by changing my diet.

I want to get back to feeling healthy and having more energy. The best way that I’ve done that in the past is through eating better and exercise. Now, I am accomplishing this with the help of the book, Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion.

This post is brought to you by our sponsor, Always Eat After 7 PM. The opinions expressed below are my own.

Why This Book To Hit My Goal

This book caught my attention because of its title that was already breaking a big rule of dieting: that you should stop eating after a certain hour. And I love a good health tip myth buster.

Here’s the thing…

We’ve been traditionally taught to avoid carbs, have an early dinner, and never eat before bed. But the fact is, the latest scientific research shows us this earlier model is not the most ideal.

The most challenging times to curb hunger are just before bed and in the morning. By following the Always Eat After 7 PM program, you have the most willpower to stay on the diet because you are eating during the hours when you are most hungry. This puts you into both a rhythm of intermittent fasting, increasing testosterone and your metabolism, and also into ketosis.

I thought this was a radically new concept, and I wanted to learn more about it and see if it could work out for me too. So I committed to doing this thing and am excited to share some results.

My Progress So Far

Overall, things are looking better. I am definitely sleeping deeper and getting more sleep than what I am typically used to. I also feel like I have more energy in the day. But it varies from day-to-day.

Sticking to the plan is easier than I expected. I have the occasional cheat meal. Not completely changing my diet is just part of the plan. And thank goodness I can still enjoy ice cream!

Things I Am Enjoying About This Journey

There are a couple of things I absolutely love about this plan. One is food. While I do have to make some of these meals more vegetarian friendly for myself, I do find them to be easy to make and delicious!

I really admire that dessert is included in this. Most diets say no to dessert altogether. But who can say no to meals like these below?

Something else I like about this is that this program is fairly easy to incorporate into my busy schedule. I blog and work full-time so finding extra time is hard to come by. Luckily, the meals are simple and the rules are too. So it makes it easier to do every day without a lot of hassle or thought.

Cool Things I’ve Learned Along the Way

I’ve also learned a ton while on this journey. Here are a few facts from the book you may want to know too!

Fact 1

“Specific higher-carbohydrate foods (including berries and cherries) support your fat-burning metabolism while you sleep, providing your body with a steady stream of fuel throughout the night. The trick is knowing how to combine them with other evening and pre-bedtime fat-burning foods to fuel your metabolism as you sleep.”

Fact 2

“Going without breakfast is part of intermittent fasting (IF), also called time-restricted feeding (TRF). IF is a pattern of food consumption that cycles between fasting and eating in specific time periods. There are various ways to do it; one of the most common is the 16/8 protocol, which involves 16 hours of fasting—typically done overnight—with an 8-hour window in which to eat each day.”

Here are some other top tips

Overall, I am happy with my progress so far! I am happy to see how changing my diet a bit (but not as much as some diet books say you need to) can help me reach my goals. I bet you would be too if you gave it try. Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion is now available to purchase.

Learn more about the book and how to purchase it here.

Did you miss my earlier posts about my weight loss journey?

Read them here:

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Always Eat After 7 PM.