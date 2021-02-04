4 Natural Ways To Boost Your Glow Up

Sharing is caring!

We all want to look youthful for as long as possible. The skin is often the first part of the body to show visible signs of aging. While it’s not possible to stop time, it is possible to rejuvenate your complexion. In this guide, we’ll explore effective solutions for glowing, radiant skin.

Image source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-black-tank-top-4698358/

Adopting a skincare regime

If you’re young and line-free, you might not think that you need a skincare regime just yet. The truth is that the sooner you start looking after your skin, the better. Take a few minutes each morning and evening to cleanse and remove makeup, to hydrate your skin and to tackle problem areas, such as dark circles, wrinkles and patches of dry, irritated skin. Choose skincare products that suit your skin type and look for investments that come highly recommended by beauty experts and shoppers who have left verified reviews. A good starting point would be a gentle oil cleanser, a serum that contains hyaluronic acid, a collagen-boosting serum and a facial oil to nourish and moisturize the skin. It’s also beneficial to exfoliate once a week to promote skin cell renewal.

Avoiding smoking

Smoking is one of the most significant causes of premature skin aging. If you smoke, you may notice that your skin loses elasticity and firmness and you start to develop wrinkles and fine lines long before you reach your 30s or 40s. Giving up smoking isn’t always a walk in the park, but if you do manage to quit, your skin will look brighter, younger and healthier. There are various ways you can try and cut down, including buying vape juice and switching to an e-cigarette, setting yourself a time period to go without cigarettes, using nicotine replacement therapies and seeking support from a stop smoking adviser or counselor. It can also be beneficial to encourage housemates, partners and friends to give up with you and to alter your routine. If you usually have a cigarette in your morning break, for example, use this time to do something else. Call a friend, read a book or go for a walk around the block.

Protecting your skin in the sun

Most of us love the feeling of warmth on our skin. There’s nothing wrong with venturing out on a sunny day and soaking up the rays, but make sure you protect your skin. Wear sunscreen and look for cosmetics that contain SPF. If you have fair skin, you’ll need to use a high factor sun lotion to prevent burning. Sun damage ages the skin and it can also elevate the risk of skin cancer.

Stay hydrated

One of the simplest ways to revive your skin is increasing your fluid intake. Dehydration makes the skin dull and dry. Aim to consume at least 2 liters of water per day and increase fluid intake if you’re exercising or it’s hot outside.

Picture via https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-girl-beauty-mask-3192/

Most of us long for flawless, youthful skin. If you’re on a mission to rejuvenate your complexion, now is the time to adopt a daily skincare regime, increase your fluid intake, give up smoking and invest in sunscreen.