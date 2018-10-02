Miss Millennia Magazine - Big Sister Advice for Millennials

101 Awesome Tailwind Tribes You Should Join

by

One of the hardest things to do when you are running a blog is to get consistent traffic to your site. Now there are many ways you can do this, one of which consists of paying for it. But if you are low on cash and still want to get decent traffic to your site, I would highly recommend using Tailwind Tribes.

This article contains referral links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them.

In case you’ve never even heard of Tailwind, it is a social media management tool for Pinterest. Tailwind makes it so easy to schedule your pins for your articles so easy. But what originally sold me on Tailwind was the idea of using Tribes.

Tailwind Tribes are different groups, categorized by topic where other bloggers can jump in and share their own content in exchange for sharing the content of others in our group board. I like the platform because not only does it tell you who is not repinning when adding to the board, it allows you to see how your pins are performing in a given tribe.

Since I love this feature of Tailwind, I am a huge advocate for it. See my list below of Tailwind Tribes You Should Join.

Lifestyle

  1. *Millennial Lifestyle
  2. All About A Lifestyle
  3. Blogger Lifestyle
  4. Create a Healthy Lifestyle

Money

  1. Adrian’s Money, Parenting, and Organizing Tribe
  2. All About $
  3. FREE Stuff, Savings, and Frugal Living
  4. Frugal Living and Finances
  5. Frugality and Personal Finance
  6. Money Saving Mamas
  7. Saving Money – Smart Living
  8. Personal Finance Bloggers
  9. Frugal Living
  10. Money Matters

General

  1. Adrian’s Tribe – All niches
  2. All Niches! Promote, Grow & Learn
  3. Caffeinate And Conquer | Grow Your Blog
  4. FABULOUS Boss Babes and Gents
  5. Pinned Over 1000 Times
  6. Pinterest Friends
  7. Popular Pins (300+ Repins)
  8. All Topics
  9. All Things Beautiful
  10. Awesome Bloggers
  11. Best Blogger Pins
  12. Team Work Pinning
  13. Striving Bloggers
  14. Blogging Friends Pins
  15. The Millennial Life

Travel

  1. #BloggersGetSocial Travel
  2. _Travel_
  3. Budget Travel & Lifestyle [Mappin Monday Tribe]
  4. The Best Travel Hacks, Inspiration, Lifestyle & Destination Tips
  5. Travel Bloggers (PlaidShirtYogaPants)
  6. Travel Tips and Destinations
  7. Traveling around the world
  8. #AdventuringTogether | Lifestyle Tribe by Honey & Pine
  9. Family Travel
  10. Travel Photography
  11. Travel Pinspiration
  12. Traveler’s Tips
  13. Travel: The World at Large
  14. Expat Bloggers Networking Group
  15. C2E Travel

Blogging

  1. Bloggers Lounge Tribe
  2. #BloggersGetSocial Books
  3. Blogger Lifestyle
  4. Bloggers Come Together (100+)
  5. Bloggers Pinning
  6. Bloggers Promote Your Blog
  7. Bloggers Unite TribeBloggers Promote Your Blog
  8. Bloggers Friends Pins
  9. HerPaperRoute Blogging Hive
  10. BP Bloggers
  11. Profitable Blogging Tips
  12. Blogging Tips
  13. Blogger’s Chalkboard
  14. Small Business
  15. Best Blogger’s Pins

Health

  1. All Things Healthy
  2. Women’s health
  3. Healthy Eats/Fitness
  4. Health & Fitness Bloggers
  5. Happiness & Wellness Bloggers
  6. Fitness Tribe
  7. Happiness & Wellness Bloggers

Gift Guides/Holiday

  1. *Gift Guide Extravaganza
  2. Affiliate Pinterest Pinning for the Holidays, events and gifts
  3. Just Christmas
  4. Holidays & Celebrations
  5. Gift Guides & Product Round-Up Guides For All Seasons

Books

  1. + Books and Reading +
  2. Christian Bloggers: Book Club
  3. Book Lovers

Fashion, Beauty and Style

  1. Fashion and Beauty Tribe
  2. Stylish Mamas
  3. Woman Beauty Tribe
  4. Women’s Fashion & Style
  5. “Over 40” Fashion Bloggers

DIY & Crafts

  1. DIY & Crafts
  2. Crafty Bloggers
  3. DIY Bloggers
  4. All Things Crafty
  5. Viral craft pins 1000 repins+
  6. DIY Beauty
  7. C2E DIY
  8. STE(A)M activities
  9. Crafty
  10. Valentines and heart crafts/activities

Well-being, positive mind, personal growth

  1. Personal growth
  2. Positive People

Home

  1. Homemakers
  2. Homemaking
  3. Home Design & DIY
  4. DIY & Home Decor
  5. C2E Green Living
  6. Keeping it Clean
  7. Pet Care & Advice
  8. Organizing, Planning, & Printables
  9. Planners Pinning Planners
  10. Organize, declutter and moving

 

There you have it! My long list of tribes. Have more tribes you know about? Post them in the comments!

