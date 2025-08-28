One of the hardest things to do when running a blog (outside of creating quality content) is to get consistent traffic to your blog posts. There are many ways to do this, one of which involves paying for it. However, if you are low on cash and still want to drive decent traffic to your site, I highly recommend joining Tailwind Communities.

If you’ve never heard of Tailwind, it is a social media management tool for Pinterest. Tailwind makes it so easy to manage your Pinterest account. Tailwind allows you to schedule pins in advance for your articles easily. However, what initially sold me on Tailwind was the use of the Tailwind Communities feature.

Pins are the best way to increase website traffic by sharing relevant content on your Pinterest group boards. The Pinterest algorithm works like a charm for new bloggers, helping them expand their potential reach. You can make beautiful pins and add relevant keywords in the pin description.

It will enhance the pin performance, and you can redirect some traffic to your website. Moreover, you can share pins with affiliate links and earn a small commission on every purchase. You can use the Tailwind app as a marketing tool for your social media business.

From health and fitness to home decor, Tailwind communities encompass a diverse range of niches. For example, if your place is related to stay-at-home moms, you can find communities based on this topic where you can share your mom blog with your audience. Similarly, if your blog niche is home decor-related, you will find several tribes. These niche-related Tailwind tribes have a vast audience relevant to your blog topic, allowing you to share content with their members.

What Are Tailwind Communities?

Tailwind communities are the best way to network online. You might make new friends and learn a great deal from their content and business style. Additionally, you can learn how to create more engaging content to increase engagement and conversions.

Tailwind Communities is a different group of people categorized by topic. Other content creators can jump in and share their content in Pinterest groups in exchange for sharing the content of others on your Pinterest board.

Joining any Tailwind community can help you grow your blog traffic. These communities are also known as Tailwind tribes, where different tribe members participate and connect. Each tribe is led by a tribe owner who manages the content shared by community members.

Every Tailwind tribe has its own community rules. A community owner can set rules you must follow while sharing the content and interacting with other tribe members. For example, you cannot bully or abuse any other community member and must communicate with them professionally. You will have a lot of time to share content and ask members to engage with it.

How To Sign Up For Tailwind

To join a Tribe, you should have a Tailwind account. I would suggest trying the free trial of Tailwind first, and if you notice an increase in traffic, you can then upgrade to the paid version.

You will receive a welcome bonus when you sign up and attach your Pinterest account to Tailwind. In this package, you will receive an extra 100 posts per month. With the Tailwind free plan, you will get 20 posts per month.

You can analyze the best time to post pins and share your content with all the members in a single community. The Tailwind community dashboard is straightforward, allowing you to schedule your posts in advance.

Tailwind community is ideal for acquiring high-quality backlinks from reputable websites. Additionally, you can communicate with bloggers and website owners from similar niches to obtain backlinks. These backlinks are crucial for search engine optimization.

Obtaining quality backlinks is a time-consuming and costly process. However, Tailwind community members can help you build a backlink profile from high-quality websites relevant to your niche. Moreover, you will also receive traffic from these links because your content will match their interest, and the audience will love to know about more exciting topics in a similar niche.

I like the platform because it tells you who is not repinning when adding to the board and allows you to see how your pins perform in a given tribe or target audience. Since I’ve been using Best Communities, I am happy to say that they’ve been a great way to drive a rush of traffic to my pins, especially my newer rivets, which I want to get some traffic for as soon as possible.

Tailwind Communities work, ya’ll!

And I want you to see as much success with them as I have had.

Since I love this Tailwind feature, I greatly advocate for it. I know that for many, it is difficult to find a tribe they want to be a part of. See my list below of Tailwind Communities you should join.

Lifestyle

Money

General

Travel

Blogging

Health

Gift Guides/Holiday

Books

Fashion, Beauty, and Style

DIY & Crafts

Well-being and personal growth

Home

All of the above lists are great options for content creators to join. You can find any niche and join the relevant tribe to start sharing different types of pins with your tribe members.

It does not matter if you own a mom or lifestyle blog. You can find communities relevant to your niche that have large audiences. Using Tailwind as a digital marketing expert can help you grow your online business revenue.

When creating a new pin, use attractive and eye-catching graphics. Pinterest search works similarly to other search engines, so it’s essential to conduct keyword research before finalizing the pin description. Add these keywords to make your pins appear at the top of the Pinterest search results. Additionally, utilize the Tailwind browser extension for optimal use of this tool.

One of the main advantages of Tailwind communities is attracting more visitors to your site. This traffic will not only be relevant but also return. This is because all the tribes are niche-related, and visitors will love to come back to your website to consume more content aligned with their interests.

When sharing content, you can ask tribe members to share for Share. You can share their content and ask them to share yours because it will also be relevant to their audience. Moreover, you can ask for backlinks to your website, which will power up your rankings in search engines and acquire more traffic.

Increasing traffic when your content is shared in Tailwind communities is a logical outcome. The traffic increased, and your content’s rankings improved because of the engagement and shares. This signals to search engine crawlers that the page has engaging content, and people spend time on it. As a result, the rankings of your blog posts improved, and your website traffic increased exponentially.

If you are a new blogger, find a good fit for your niche-related Tailwind community and join it. These communities can help you gain more online exposure and increase your overall traffic. When relevant visitors visit your website, they will be more interested in the products or services you offer through your content. Therefore, it will increase your annual revenue, making you more profitable than relying solely on search engine traffic.

Tailwind communities are a secret weapon for content creators and bloggers. These communities have a broad audience with common interests looking for fresh and exciting content to share with their family and friends. Sharing content that aligns with your audience’s interests will encourage them to visit your website repeatedly. Overall, these tailwind tribes are an excellent opportunity for everyone working on the internet to earn money.

There you have it! Find a community from my long list of Tailwind Tribes. If you have not signed up for Tailwind yet, sign up with a free plan to start using Tailwind today.

You can only access five communities in the free Tailwind trial account. I currently have a paid subscription with unlimited communities, which I do not regret, considering the significant amount of traffic it sends to my blog. Make sure your marketing efforts don’t go to waste.

Have more Tailwind Communities you know about? Please post them in the comments!