7 Reasons Your Website Isn’t Getting Enough Traffic & How To Change It

You’ve done everything right when creating a website for your business. It is easy to navigate, doesn’t appear cluttered, has the right number of call-to-actions in the perfect places, and is mobile-friendly. So, why are you not getting the website traffic you want? No matter how perfect it is, a website means nothing if there aren’t any visitors.

In a recent survey, 21% of small business owners said their main problem with their website was the lack of traffic. Sure, it feels like you’ve done everything possible to create a profitable website. But low traffic indicates that something’s gone wrong along the way. It might take some time to go back to determine the exact problem accurately.

However, this may not be necessary as there may be some obvious tell-tale signs why this may be happening to your website. Here are some reasons why your website isn’t performing as expected.

Using Incorrect Keywords in Your Content

Any modern entrepreneur knows the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) and keyword research. Keywords help search engines know what your website is about so that it can pop up in search results when those words or phrases are used.

If you use the wrong keywords, your business’s website will not rank well on search engine results. That means you may be invisible to your target audience and, in turn, contribute to the low traffic you are experiencing. There might be other reasons why your keywords might not be performing. Perhaps you aren’t being specific or have inadequate information on your target audience.

So, how can you fix this problem? Fortunately, there are some amazing research tools to help you find the best keywords for your website. You can also ensure that the keywords you select have low competition. A lower competitive keyword will help you rank better and drive traffic to your website. But, more importantly, you need a strategy.

Poor Search Engine Optimization strategy

Many websites out there were developed without a proper SEO plan or strategy in place. Perhaps that could be the reason why your website is seeing low traffic.

SEO strategies are what help your business rank higher in search results. There are several factors you need to consider when implementing your SEO strategy, some of which have been mentioned above.

However, creating an effective strategy can be challenging, especially if you have little experience. Working with a reputable SEO company is advisable to ensure you gain expert service for your business to succeed.

Not Enough Content On Your Website

Scroll through your website and honestly review the amount of content you have on there. Is it too little? Then that could be hurting your traffic rates. It also shows that you don’t have more to offer your visitors than your competitors.

Despite this realization, you must produce realistic and moderate amounts of content. Regarding content, it’s always better to prioritize quality over quantity. When you conduct good research, it will help you to anticipate the type of content your visitors would like to see.

That way, you can have relevant information on your website without cluttering it with several posts. Plus, some search engines are smart enough to know if you are spamming your content.

There are several things you must keep in mind when creating content for your website, such as what your target audience is interested in, how they can gain information about your business, and how to make your website more engaging.

Poor User Experience

Even though you may have created an attractive website, the user experience may still be poor. The user experience of your website goes beyond the appeal of your audience.

If your site isn’t user-friendly, slow, and complicated, your audience would be reluctant to interact with it any further. This would only reduce traffic to your website and lose revenue for your business.

Fortunately, you can work on making your website more user-friendly. Be sure to take a close look at your website to identify issues that may cause poor user experience. For example, users are easily put off by a slow website. Therefore, analyze your website’s speed and take the necessary measures to improve it.

Be careful of the number of pop-ups that appear on your website. Excessive pop-ups may seem intrusive to visitors. It may also affect your ranking on search engines. You should also hire a professional web designer to review your website’s design to see if it is readable and functional enough for your visitors.

Lack Of a Social Media Presence

In the past few years, social media has played a key role in website traffic generation, taking some of the shift away from major search engines. Therefore, having a social media presence can go a long way in improving your traffic rates.

A single post can attract hundreds of website visitors if you grow decent following over time on major social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. This also applies to other online platforms and forums that have large followings.

So, if you don’t have a social media page for your business, it is time to get one. Ensure that you develop a solid social media plan, create quality and original content, engage with your followers, and establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry.

You can only build your presence by being active and contributing to discussions. When you gain influence, you can direct some of your page’s traffic to your business’s website.

No Promotion

You might have amazing content on your website, whether the articles you publish or the products you sell. But no one would know about it unless you decide to promote it. Otherwise, your traffic will not gain the traffic it needs to thrive.

The general rule of thumb is to spend 20% of your time creating content and the remaining 80% promoting it. But what would make your promotion successful is to know who your audience is and where you can find them. That could be social media, forums, or other channels.

No Backlink Profile

Backlinks also play a crucial role in improving your search rankings and overall traffic. Most of the pages you see ranking high usually have the best quality backlinks that direct browsers to them.

Have you tried any link-building activities since your website launched? Then it’s likely you don’t have many backlinks. If that is the issue, then it’s probably why you’re not generating enough traffic as you would like.

There are some quick and easy-to-get backlinks for your website. One of the simplest ways is by creating top-quality content that is link-worthy that other experts in your industry can refer to and link back to your website.

You can also write testimonials, participate in forums, get into guest blogging, or even have your site listed on resource pages. The more you increase the number of inbound links on your website, the better your chances of boosting its rankings and driving more traffic.

High traffic rates aren’t just for the big companies anymore. Yes, it isn’t easy to do so, and it takes more than creating a functional website. But if you are committed to it, you will start to see the results of your hard work. You can also work with an SEO company to help you reach your goals and provide expert advice. Use these tips to find your weak spot and work to get the traffic rates you want.