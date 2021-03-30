3 Things You Need To Think About When You Propose

Sharing is caring!

Asking your partner to spend the rest of their life with you is likely to be one of the most significant moments in both of your lives. And with current trends that call for more creative and extravagant marriage proposals, coming up with a unique approach has never been more nerve-wracking. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be complicated and stressful. There are some things you need to think about when you propose, and we’re here to help.

With a little bit of careful planning and preparation, you can make even the simplest proposal memorable. Follow these three steps to do just that.

1. Prioritize the family

When you propose, you’re not only asking your partner to become family, but also their entire family. Respecting their parents and inviting them to be part of the experience can make a difference in showing your commitment and dedication.

Whether or not they’re traditional, involving family will help get your engagement off on the right foot. It will establish a strong relationship between your families and show respect.

2. Don’t guess about the engagement ring

The engagement ring is a big deal.

It’s a symbol of the love that you have for your partner. It will always be worn by your other half, after all. And if you make any assumptions, you’ll risk getting a ring that doesn’t fit their style.

So before you spend your money, make sure that you check what kind of jewelry they prefer to wear. Ask their closest friends, siblings, and other members of their family for advice.

You can also sneak a peek at their collection of jewelry. You’ll give yourself a good chance of finding a piece that they’ll love and adore.

It isn't hard to do either.

3. Time your proposal carefully

Before you pop the question, you must make sure that the timing is right.

After all, if your partner is stressed out, busy, or troubled, chances are that they won’t be able to soak in the moment.

Get a feel for how they’re doing first. Don’t be afraid to postpone or delay your proposal if you have to. Remember that it’ll be worth it to express your feelings at the right time.

When it comes to marriage proposals, the more prepared you are, the better your chances of creating an unforgettable experience will be. By including their family, picking the perfect ring, and timing everything right, you’ll surely win your partner’s heart and get a resounding yes.