5 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Tello Mobile

This post is sponsored by Tello Mobile.

Are you happy with your mobile virtual network operator? I only ask because while the cell phone services may be good, you might feel like you are being taken every time it’s time to pay the bill.

Even with the best coverage, it is hard not to be a little bitter each month when you start throwing in overage fees and having to buy additional data.

What if I told you you could have great coverage, great data, and text but for a much lower cost than what you are paying for now?

The solution you seek is Tello Mobile, and it is legit when it comes to giving you great service at an affordable price. Tello is the most flexible US carrier, offering various prepaid phone plans and pricing starting from $5/month.

I’ll admit that I was a skeptic too when I first heard of the Tello Mobile Network. (You can’t have your cake and eat it too, right?)

But I got an opportunity to try Tello Mobile’s service for 30 days, and I can tell you that I was pretty impressed!

So read this Tello Mobile review to learn why I recommend Tello Mobile because it is SOOO worth your while.

I know what you are thinking…..”but I probably won't have service anywhere”

1. Lower Cost

Let’s start with the big one: all the savings! According to Money.com, the average American spends $47 a month on their phone bill.

I repeat…A MONTH!

Whereas Tello Mobile cell phone plans start as low as $5 per month. And You can pick and choose the Tello plan you want.

Only want 100 minutes and no data? Done! Want unlimited everything? Done!

Get this: say goodbye to fees for good. They do prepaid accounts too. So, no contract, no activation, no early termination fees. What you see is what you get!

And you can count on budget-friendly family plans too. And they are pretty flexible, so you can choose what you want for each line. Build designated calls, text & data phone plans for each member. Every new line comes with no added cost.

Plus, you can upgrade or downgrade your plans anytime.

2. Unlimited Everything

I mentioned how you could pick your plan, but it’s also possible to go the unlimited route. This Tello Mobile plan offers unlimited talk minutes, text, and unlimited data plans.

And while these are a little more expensive, they are still considerably less expensive than most major carriers. If you are looking for unlimited talk and text, this service is still a great option.

3. Great Service

I’ll be honest—Tello Mobile Coverage is what I was most worried about with this phone line and why I wanted to try it out myself.

After trying out their service for about 30 days, I can attest that I did not run into any reception issues. (Even in some places where my Verizon phone typically hits dead spots!) It turns out that Tello Mobile is on Sprint’s network, so they have plenty of coverage.



If you are concerned about not having service, the website will allow you to check your coverage in your area.

Tello Mobile will soon have a 5G network as well, which will make it even better. But for now, they are only on the 4g LTE network. But even now, their data speeds are top-notch.

A few other cool things about this service are that calls to Canada, Mexico, and China are included in your regular plan. Additionally, they have pretty affordable rates for international calls.

And if you run into any issues along the way you can reach out to their super helpful Tello customer service team.

4. Low Priced Phones Or Bring Your Phone With You

Now let’s talk about their phones. You have a couple of options. They have a variety of low-cost phones from Tello you can choose from, or you can bring your phone from your old provider to use instead. You have to have a Tello Sim card.

And their website has all the instructions on how to transfer your old phone and phone number. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to do!

Another cool feature is that they also give you a free Tello Mobile hotspot to use for data when short on wi-fi coverage.

5. Easy To Get Started

Lastly, it is SUPER easy to get started. Real talk, I was able to set up my whole plan on their website—no customer service needed.

Just pick a phone, pick a plan, and decide where they should send it to you!

But if you needed to chat with support, Tello has a great customer service team that you can call Tello or email whenever you find yourself in a jam.

Ready to get started? You can sign up here.

I know what you are thinking…..”but I probably won't have service anywhere”

BONUS Reason: Make Money From Your Phone plan?

Okay, I saved the best for last y’all. What if I told you you could make money from your phone plan?

It is totally possible to do because Tello Mobile has an awesome referral program.

You can earn $10 Tello Dollars per each new friend who will place a successful order when you work with Tello. And it’s free and easy to sign up. Refer your friends and make money while you save money on your monthly phone plan.

It’s a win-win! Click here to learn more about the referral program.

Long story short, you have a whole lot to gain and so much money to lose by not switching to Tello Mobile. If you want to learn more about their service, you can check it out here.

Have more questions about Tello Mobile?