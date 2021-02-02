How To Fully Enjoy Being Single On Valentine’s Day

Sharing is caring!

February has cupid written all over it. It is difficult to ignore Valentine’s Day, even if you are single. Bachelors and bachelorettes can easily feel left out on this day, but you don’t need to be. Here are some great ways to fully enjoy being single on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Vacation

Organize a solo trip to a destination of your choice. Though traveling in 2021 is tricky due to pandemic-related restrictions, you can arrange for the necessary precautions ahead of time.

For example, rather than travel by plane, you can drive to your destination. Book a rental car through Momondo so you don’t have to put miles on your personal vehicle, and you can travel more safely! Instead of staying in a hotel, rent an Airbnb that gives you a private space so you won’t have to be in contact with any people.

If you do decide to travel internationally, be sure to follow CDC guidelines. The IAS can help you apply for the Visa and save you the hassle of an application and follow up with the office.

On arrival, investigate their traditions, culture, and activities that they do during this period. Be sure to warmly (and safely!) interact with the people in a loving way to enjoy and learn about them. You can also choose to enjoy it with a friend or family member.

Buy Yourself a Gift

The art of giving yourself a gift for no reason at all is totally underrated.

Appreciating yourself should be a daily responsibility. It boosts your self-esteem and helps you to believe in yourself.

Throw a Virtual Valentine’s Party

Who does not love a good throwdown in honor of being single on Valentine’s Day?

A party is a fantastic way for you to enjoy time with your friends. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, it’s not safe to gather in groups and dance the night away. However, you can still throw a fun virtual party!

Gather some friends and plan the perfect virtual Valentine’s Day party. You can still turn on some music and dance, play games, or watch a movie together.

Sign Up for a Dating Site



Signing up for a dating site might be the strangest thing you can do on Valentine’s Day. Or, maybe it’s the perfect thing!

Many people are on dating apps on this day to find a last-minute date or to alleviate loneliness. However, do not be scared. Create an irresistible profile and wait for the results. Who knows, maybe you’ll match with someone who will still be around for Valentine’s Day in 2022!

It is not easy to enjoy Valentine’s Day when you’re single. There’s a lot of pressure to go on a date or be in a relationship, but you deserve to enjoy this day too. At the end of the day, it’s all about celebrating love, right? And the love you have for yourself is the most important of all.

Happy Valentine’s Day!