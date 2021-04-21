5 Most Romantic Nicholas Sparks Movies of All Time

Sharing is caring!

91 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

There is no doubt that when it comes to romance, Nicholas Sparks hits the nail on the head every single time. This best-selling novelist has a way of expressing the emotions of love at all stages through both the written word and up on the big screen. If this is up your alley, use this list of the most romantic Nicholas Sparks movies ever to create the list for your next night in.

1. Dear John

Dear John tells the story of a young couple who fell in love. A soldier and a college student fall madly in love over the summer. That is, until the war tears them apart. It is a story of the real test of love.

Leading actors Channing Tatum (James) and Amanda Seyfried (Savannah) perfectly portray this story.

See Dear John on Amazon Prime Video now!

2. The Notebook

A classic love story, probably the most classic Nicholas Sparks movie of all time.

The Notebook stars actress Rachel McAdams (Allie) and actor Ryan Gosling (Noah) in the tale of true love. As teenagers, Allie and Noah fall in love only to be separated by their economic status. Noah, too poor according to Allie’s parents, returns to Allie years later and fights for their love.

This is the love story that sets the bar so high for the guys, so take notes!

Fall in love with The Notebook on Amazon Prime Video now!

3. A Walk to Remember

This is the perfect movie to watch if you want to shed some tears. A Walk to Remember is the love story you never thought would happen.

Shane West plays the too cool for school Landon who irrevocably ends up falling for the school’s good girl Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore). Jamie teaches Landon how to love even in the face of a terminal illness.

Watch A Walk to Remember on Amazon Prime Video!

4. The Vow

The Vow stars Channing Tatum (Leo) and Rachel McAdams (Paige), two previous Nicholas Sparks actors. In The Vow, Leo and Paige are madly in love and newly married. It has always been them against the world until a terrible car accident rips them apart.

Paige ends up going into a coma and forgetting her entire life that she built with Leo. Determined to rebuild what they have Leo stays by Paige’s side desperately trying to get her to remember.

Catch The Vow right here on Amazon Prime Video!

5. The Choice

The Choice tells the story of Gabby Hollan, played by Teresa Palmer, a medical student who moves in next to your classic ladies’ man: Travis (Benjamin Walker). Travis doesn’t believe in love or serious relationships, but when he meets Gabby his viewpoint changes. Gabby prepares to spend the rest of her life with her current long-term boyfriend, but the attraction between Gabby and Travis is unavoidable.

Will both of them change their lifestyles for one another? The Choice shows that love may just conquer all.

Watch The Choice on Amazon Prime Video now!

Honorable Mentions

There are so many romantic Nicholas Sparks movies that it’s worth shouting out a few honorable mentions. Here are some more films you should add to your watch list.

The Lucky One (Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling)

The Last Song (Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth)

Message in a Bottle (Kevin Costner, Robin Wright, and Paul Newman)

Safe Haven (Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel)

Make sure to catch these great movies next time you want to watch something romantic. It will be an experience you and your loved ones won’t want to miss!