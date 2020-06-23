How To Maintain Your Mental Health While Working From Home

Sharing is caring!

Many people have recently transitioned to a remote working situation due to recent events. Some love it, while others not so much. There are many benefits to working from home, but there are some downsides, too. One downside is how difficult it can be to help your mental health while working from home.

Maintaining your mental health goes well beyond trying to stay productive while working from home and has more to do with how to make the mental adjustment. Being home all the time can take a toll on you mentally if you aren’t ready for it. For example, it can be lonely.

In this article, I will go over several of the ways you can beat this problem and maintain your mental health while working from home.

Boost your mood

When you are working from home, you might start to feel a sort of depression coming on. Before it hits you full steam, you should do what you can to head it off at the pass.

You can do this by trying aromatherapy using essential oils. Certain essential oils can have different effects on your mood. Some can calm your nerves while others give you an energy boost. Citrus oils like lemon and orange are good to put you in a good mood.

Either use a diffuser in your workspace or wear a diffuser bracelet and take a sniff when you need to brighten your mood.

Take breaks

Many companies are reluctant to let workers work remotely, as they are afraid they won’t work hard or enough hours. The opposite is actually true. Many people overwork when working from home.

It is not easy to break away from work and take a break as you feel like you’re being unproductive. The reality is that frequent short breaks will not only make you more productive but reduce burnout. So don't feel bad about walking away from your computer when you need to!

Do some yoga and meditation

Yoga is a great stress reducer, and so is meditation. When you work from home, you can take a break and do some stretching or meditate for a while to reset your mind. You can regain focus and also avoid getting depressed.

Yoga will not only help bring your mind into a more positive place, but it also helps with increasing your blood flow which will keep you healthy. Doing both is a good way to avoid the mental health hazards that arise when you are working alone.

Yoga will not only help bring your mind into a more positive place, but it also helps with increasing your blood flow which will keep you healthy. Doing both is a good way to avoid the mental health hazards that arise when you are working alone.

Communicate with others

Isolation is common when working from home. If you have coworkers, make sure to keep in touch with them electronically while you are out of the office.

You are probably doing virtual meetings, which helps somewhat to not feel like you are working alone. However, a big part of the loneliness comes from not commiserating with your peers. Keep in touch and try to meet out for a drink or a walk once in a while, if possible.

While you work from home, it's important to monitor your mental health and ensure you are taking care of yourself. Use these tips to help with that.