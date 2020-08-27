How To Level Up Your Blogging Game

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Let’s be honest here: in the online world, everyone is constantly trying to one-up each other. It’s not a secret that the blogging world is highly competitive, with bloggers always trying to outdo each other. With that being said, the blogging community is also a highly supportive and inclusive one, but like with industry competition is a key aspect of success. After all, healthy competition can be a good thing: it can help you to work harder, level up your blogging game, and see success.

Bearing all of that in mind, if you want to see success as a blogger, then you need to be willing to go that extra mile with your blog. You need to consistently be ahead of the game, making sure that your blog is standing out for all of the right reasons. The question is, of course, how can you go about doing so?

The good news is that there are plenty of steps that you can take to help enhance and improve your blog. Below are a few tips and ideas that it’s worth having a read of if you’re keen to further enhance your blog.

Churning out content won’t see success

If there’s one thing that’s vital to be clear about when it comes to blogging, it’s that churning out blog post after blog post will not guarantee you blogging success. The saying goes that content is king, and it’s true! But what that saying doesn’t tell you is that only well throughout, properly planned content is king.

High-quality content has the potential to help your blog see success, but churning out piece after piece of low-quality content will not have the same impact. In fact, a blog that only publishes low-quality content will more than likely be impacted negatively as a result.

Research your topics carefully

If you want to level up your blogging game, you can't only write about what interests you. You also have to take the time to see what topics are trending in the news right now and which topics everyone is talking about on social media. Because by writing about topics that are relevant, you can increase the chances that a new piece will get lots of views and shares, aiding your blogging success.

Ensure that your photography is on point

The visual aesthetics of your blog are just as crucial as the writing that you share, which is why it’s so important that you ensure that all of your photography is on point. This means thinking carefully about how you take photos for your blog and social media channels, and also what device you use to do so.

Taking high-quality photos isn’t about using a high-quality camera—in fact as this iPhone photography blog will show you, an iPhone can offer images of just as high quality as a camera. It’s just about knowing how to utilize your smartphone for photography success, that’s all. You may also find that resources like Pinterest can show you some unique tips for creating quirky photos via your smartphone.

Also, you want to have unique images to share with your audience. Using a tool like Canva can help you design your own content without a background in graphic design.

To learn more, read our article 20 Things All Great Blogs Have In Common.

Hone your headlines

If the headlines you’re putting out there aren’t catchy or unique, you’re going to struggle to see success from your blog posts. Why? Because it’s the headline that potential readers will see first, and ultimately if the headline is catchy enough they will click on your link and read your article. That’s why having catchy, interesting, and relevant headlines is so important to your blogging success.

Using a headline analyzer tool like Coschedule can be a huge help in this area.

Master your marketing

It doesn’t matter how incredible your blog is, if you aren’t shouting about it then no one will know that it exists. It’s for this reason that it’s important that you take the time to master your marketing and ensure that you are really pushing your posts and images out on social media in a smart, strategized way. Only by marketing your blog will you truly level up your blogging skills.

To learn more about marketing your blog, read our article How To Make Money With Instagram Right Now.

There you have it, a few simple tips and ideas for ways to level up your blogging game. If you really want to kick things up a notch, you should join the Blogging Money Formula course.

In Blogging Money Formula, the Editor-in-Chief of Miss Millennia, Jasmien Watts, shows bloggers how to start making real money with their blogs with step-by-step guidance. The program will teach you:

How to establish yourself as a professional blogger

How to properly apply for sponsored posts, so you get selected for more opportunities

How to get brands to reach out to you

How to build long-term relationships with brands

How to write content that appeals to your audience and the brand

How to drive traffic to your blog posts

BLOGGING MONEY FORMULA IS NOT CURRENTLY ACCEPTING NEW MEMBERS, BUT YOU CAN JOIN THE WAITLIST HERE AND BE THE FIRST TO FIND OUT WHEN IT DOES!