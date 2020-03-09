Everything You Need To Know Before Trying A HelloFresh Meal Kit

Sharing is caring!

These days, it seems like everyone is hopping on the meal prep bandwagon. Anyone with Instagram is bound to see one of their friends cooking up a storm on Sunday, to save themself both time and money during the busy work week. While we’re all about this level of organization, finding the time to go grocery shopping, research healthy recipes and then cook for an entire week sounds a little too daunting to us on a Sunday evening. Sundays are for chilling and maybe a girls brunch, not hours spent slaving over a hot stove! That’s where the HelloFresh meal kit comes to the rescue.

Falling into the trap of eating frozen food and takeout is not beneficial for our wallets or our health. When I heard the buzz surrounding meal kits, I was skeptical at first. I liked the idea in theory but was concerned that they would be pricey and over complicated.

However, I know that I want to be more organized during the week and stay committed to my health. So when my husband and I got the chance to try HelloFresh, we were excited.

I gotta say, it’s the solution I’ve been looking for. Here is everything you’ll want to know before trying your own HelloFresh meal kit.

What is HelloFresh?

HelloFresh sends you all of the pre-portioned ingredients you need to cook a delicious home-cooked meal. Their site is super easy to navigate, and you can choose between 2-4 recipes a week on their classic plan. Once you select your recipes every week (the hardest part!), everything gets shipped to your door, including detailed recipe cards that show you how to make the meal.

It’s Convenient

What I love most about the HelloFresh meal kit is the convenience of the service. Not having to worry about recipe hunting or grocery shopping after a long workday is a godsend. Plus, you can tweak, pause, or cancel your plan at any time.

There’s a Range Of Recipes

My husband and I were super impressed by the vast range of recipes HelloFresh has every week. There are 20+ to choose from, and they have an extensive range of cuisines, too. Mexican, Chinese, Italian—the list goes on! They also have 20-minute meal options (ideal for those nights after work when you just can’t be bothered), calorie smart recipes, gourmet meals that take a little longer, and even craft burgers. We were drooling over at the site.

We love that they always have a lot of veggie recipes, too. Since I’m a vegetarian, having these options is essential for me. Even if you’re not vegetarian, having a couple of meat-free meals a week is good for your health and the environment.

Professional chefs curate all the recipes, and let me tell you, they did not disappoint! We tried the Roasted Vegetable Paella, Garlic Herb Tortellini, and Chimichurri Pork Tenderloin. (Don’t worry, Chris ate the meat dishes, and I stuck to the veggies!)

The paella took a little longer to make, around 45 mins, but it was so worth it! It is one of their calorie smart dishes, but you’d never know it. It was filling and delicious and we both loved all of the fresh veggies. The tortellini was also fantastic, and we get why it was voted into their “hall of fame” recipes.

Look for Fun Add-Ons

But wait, there’s more! HelloFresh has a bunch of cool add-ons that I’m totally digging. You can add additional recipes to your plan one week if you’re having the girls over (or if you can’t pick just three!). This option is also great if you know you have an extra busy week coming up and need another easy-to-make meal in your rotation.

They have side dishes and desserts, too. We’re talking garlic bread, brownies, and cookies—everything you need to complete the perfect girls’ night in.

It’s a Money Saver

Ok, we know what you’re thinking—how much does it cost? The thing that surprised me most about the HelloFresh meal kit is how affordable it is. Meals start at just $7.49 each, and meals almost always leave you with enough leftovers for lunch the next day! There is never an overwhelming amount of food, though. I found that I had nearly the exact amount of each ingredient delivered to me, meaning no food waste! I’m all about something that doesn't cause me to waste food or money.

HelloFresh is perfect for anyone who loves a home-cooked meal but doesn’t always have the time to make one. It’s also a great way to better your cooking skills and try out new recipes, right from the comfort of your own home.

