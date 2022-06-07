Retirement 101: A Foolproof Guide to Retire in 2022

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Retirement is one of the biggest milestones you will experience in your lifetime. It brings the end of a long career and marks a major turning point in your standard of living. This explains why it is such an important area of interest to many.

Knowing where to begin your new journey after years of active service can often feel complicated, though. But don’t fret.

Here’s a useful guide to help you plan for retirement and make adjustments where necessary.

Review Your Retirement Plan

The best way to ensure that your retirement plan is built on solid ground is by reviewing it at least once a year — ideally once every three months. A good place to start is by looking at your asset allocation. How much of your portfolio is invested in stocks, bonds, and cash? Is that an appropriate balance for your age and risk tolerance?

You also need to keep an eye on the market. If you’re investing in stocks, pay attention to how they’re doing. If things are going well, you may want to increase the percentage of your portfolio that’s invested in stocks.

Review your investments too. Check-in with your financial planner or advisor to make sure your portfolio is up-to-date with the latest trends in the market.

Lastly, ensure that your Social Security benefits are indexed to inflation, so they increase every year based on inflation.

Estimate Your Retirement Income Needs

Start with your current income, including Social Security and other benefits, and subtract any expenses you expect to have in retirement. This will give you an idea of the amount of money you’ll need each month to cover expenses such as housing, transportation, and food costs.

Also, figure out how much money you need for health care expenses during retirement. This is particularly vital if your health is failing and you’d like to enjoy the best healthcare (and probably private) services. A decent policy will ensure that your family doesn’t get a financial pinch anytime you fall sick.

Understand Potential Risks In Retirement

Knowing the various risks associated with retirement will help you determine if your savings are sufficient or not. Some of the common risks to watch out for include;

Inflation & Interest Rates

Inflation increases the cost of goods and services over time, so it’s important to consider this when setting your retirement budget. Interest rates also affect how much money you’ll have available in the future. If interest rates go up, your savings will earn more money over time and vice versa.

Health Care Costs

The cost of private health insurance continues to rise each year and is more expensive than ever before for retirees that want extra protection alongside public healthcare.

Lifestyle Inflation

Your needs may change as you get older, resulting in higher lifestyle expenses such as travel or entertainment.

Death

Yes, death is inevitable and its risk increases as we grow older. Luckily, you can plan for it well in advance by taking out life insurance to guarantee that your loved ones are protected financially when the inevitable strikes. A plan such as over 50s life insurance is recommended if you’re 50 and above and can’t qualify for the standard plans.

Understand Your Investment Options

Retirement planning is an important part of financial planning. Today, there are many different types of retirement investment options available, and knowing which best suits your plan is key.

Some of the most common types of retirement investments include:

Stocks/Mutual Funds

These are financial instruments that represent ownership in a company. This type of investment carries some level of risk given that stocks and mutual funds can lose value over time. However, if you choose wisely and hold onto your investments long enough, there is potential for great returns as well.

Bonds

Bonds are debt obligations issued by governments or companies that pay interest over time until maturity. They have low risk and lower potential returns than stocks or mutual funds because bondholders receive interest payments instead of dividends paid.

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds)

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) provide investors with exposure to a wide variety of assets, including stocks, bonds, and commodities like gold or oil futures contracts, at a low cost relative to mutual funds or other similar products like managed futures mutual funds.

Save, Save, Save

For more peaceful golden years, you have to save and save more. The earlier you start saving, the more time you’ll have for compound interest to work its magic on your investments. In addition, if you invest early and allow your money to grow over time, you’re sure to enjoy more freedom and flexibility as an older citizen.

Make it a habit to save a portion of each paycheck in a retirement account. This will help ensure that your retirement savings build up consistently over time.

If possible, increase the amount you save each month until it becomes second nature — this will help ensure that your retirement fund does not take a back seat to other financial priorities when times get tight.

Conclusion

We hope that this article will help you reach your own retirement goals in an effective manner. After all, that day is coming and there’s nothing to do to prevent it. It might happen tomorrow, or it might occur in a few years, but it will happen to all of us.

Start planning today to avoid disappointments and pain in your old age.