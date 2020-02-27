How to deal with Hair Loss Before A Special Occasion

Sharing is caring!

For women, hair loss at any stage during their life can be a serious concern and absolutely life-altering. Our hair becomes part of our character, our style and what we are known for. Yet, it is never more devastating than before a big event, perhaps your wedding day, a major school reunion or anytime you know you want to look your best.

Firstly, we want to emphasize that there is absolutely no shame in losing your hair. It can be a natural part of being a woman, but there’s also no guilt in wanting to do something about it. Here are our top tips on combatting your hair loss:

Hair Transplants

A hair transplant is a permanent solution to hair loss. This means if you lost an area of hair or have a spot, you’re particularly conscious about, this might be the best way to deal with it. Visit with a hair transplant consultant to understand the results you can achieve, as they will be dependent on the quality of the donor hair available. As well as being long-lasting and cost-effective, hair transplants are completely natural, because the new hair comes from your own head! This means you’ll never have trouble with color-matching or different hair types.

These surgeries are now extremely sophisticated and are done with micro-precision, non-invasive tools. This means that scarring is minimized and, depending on the clinic you choose to attend and the type of procedure, you won’t have to shave your head. This means they are almost virtually undetectable to those who don’t know.

Unfortunately, in some countries, they come with a bit of a price tag. Countries like the UK and Turkey have amazing reputations for high-quality hair transplant procedures, at reasonable prices. The other drawback when looking to combat hair loss before a special occasion is that it can take 6 months to see the full results. This is okay if you’ve got the time, but an alternative might be better if the event is fast approaching.

Hair Loss Medication

There are two primary hair loss medications, but only one is suitable for women to use. This is called minoxidil. This chemical works by creating a harmonious and prosperous environment for hair follicles to grow. It induces the ‘anagen’ phase of hair growth – which is the stage hair actually grows, rather than resting or shedding.

Some people experience a little extra shedding when they first start using the medication. This is because minoxidil forces hair to speed through the other stages of the hair growth cycle. You can expect to see results after a couple of weeks, but the full potential will be visible after 6 months. This is the same time frame as a hair transplant and is not considered a permanent solution!

Hair Concealer

This might seem a bit like a cheat – but really is perfect when you are trying to prepare for a special occasion and you are conscious about a bald spot or a thinning area. Simply buy the spray-on concealer in your hair shade – you can visit specialist shops and get a consultation to make sure it is color-match perfect – and spray on the thinning area. This is simple to do, but it does take a little getting used to, so we definitely wouldn’t recommend doing it for the first time on the day of the occasion. If your problem area is at the back of the crown of your head, you might want to ask if someone else can help you.

This can be augmented by certain hair styles to cover the balding area, but it is particularly effective for covering up the loss. It’s quick, easy and relatively cheap. The only disadvantages are that it is non-permanent and may require top-ups. Unfortunately, it’s also one of those products where you get what you pay for, cheaper options are likely to run (not great when you’re out, enjoying yourself and dancing away).

Hair loss is natural, but you should always try to work out the cause. Firstly, because it could be a primary indication of an underlying medical condition, but also because you may be able to remove the source of stress. For example, panicking about your wedding and the stress of planning might be the cause of your hair loss. Removing this or finding a better way to deal with the demand, could naturally help your hair recover. Your diet is also a key player here, too.