How To Save Money By Building A Capsule Wardrobe

We hear so much in the news about fast fashion and the impact it has on the people who make it for us, on the environment, and on our wallets. It can be fun to get a good deal on trendy items of clothing; however, they tend to not last as long. We have to throw them out and spend again. So from a money-saving point of view, as well as improving our impact on the world, building a capsule wardrobe is so much better.

What is a Capsule Wardrobe?

Building a capsule wardrobe is all about having a set number of items in your closet that can all work together. It allows you to mix and match and have something for all occasions. You will no longer wonder what to wear because it will all be there for you to see and to choose from.

For a millennial woman, creating a capsule wardrobe can be such a good thing for your budget and your peace of mind. Fashion fades but style is eternal.

What do you need in a capsule wardrobe?

It is generally recommended that you have no more than fifty pieces. That may sound like a lot for some, but not much for others. The key is that you want to have choice, but not too much choice. When you have a smaller closet, your purchases are much more intentional. It forces you to look for something specific or to replace something that you can no longer use.

If you're ready to build your capsule wardrobe, here are five things you need to do.

1. Embrace it

It can feel overwhelming if you think about overhauling your closet and the way that you shop. But really, there is no need to treat it like that. You don’t have to do it all at once unless you want to.

You need to embrace it and enjoy it; otherwise, building a capsule wardrobe will feel more like a chore than anything else. You shouldn’t find it stressful or frustrating. Instead, it should be about learning something new and discovering what you do and don’t like.

2. Simple clearout

One of the first steps with creating a capsule wardrobe is to start by clearing out some pieces that you currently have. You should start with things that no longer fit, you never wear anymore, and items that are damaged or broken.

Once you have done that, you can see what you have left to work with. At first, it is could be a good idea to limit your wardrobe, which is why having a specific number to work towards could be a good idea. As you go, you may find that you actually don't need as much as you think you do, so change things up as you go.

As you're clearing out your closet, you can use that opportunity to make a bit of cash.

3. Think about lifestyle and closet needs

When you think about creating your capsule wardrobe, you need to be honest with yourself about what you need according to your current lifestyle. If you are working in an office job, then you’ll need plenty of smart pants, shirts, dresses, and skirts, rather than multiple pairs of sweats. When you know what you are looking for, then it can help you to create a wardrobe that will best suit your needs.

4. Shopping

It can be fun to shop. But when you need to shop with intention, then it is a different kind of shopping. Shopping online may be a better thing to do for a capsule wardrobe because you can work your way through a checklist of what you need. When you're in the mall it's easy to get distracted. Online, though, you only need to search for (and see) what you need.

Also, when you're online you can save money by looking for coupon codes and deals.

5. Test it out

It's possible you're still nervous about tossing out half your closet. It can be a good idea to test out a capsule wardrobe before you fully embrace it. For example, you could write down ten items of clothing that you currently own. Over a week or ten days, what outfits can you put together with just those pieces? Test it out. It will get you in the habit of mixing and matching, which is what it is all about.

Fast fashion is bad for the environment and our wallets! With a capsule wardrobe, you can save money (and the planet) by only buying high-quality pieces you will use time and time again.