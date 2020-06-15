Why I Will Continue To Always Eat After 7 PM

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

It has been a transformative 30 days. I set a goal to get healthier and have more energy. I did my research on the method I thought was best. And then I started to see the results of it all!

And after this long journey, I have realized that I am a believer in this plan.

I decided to follow the Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion.

And I learned a lot! I made some adjustments to my lifestyle and as a result, I am so much happier. I not only have more energy, but I am able to focus more at work which results in me getting more done than I would’ve imagined.

This post is brought to you by our sponsor, Always Eat After 7 PM. The opinions expressed below are my own.

What is This Plan You’re Talking About?

Let me take a step back. In case you didn’t read my articles where I talk about my journey, let me tell you what it is all about.

Always Eat After 7 PM was written by Joel Marion, who decided to break all the rules when it comes to dieting and put together a plan that is not only easy to follow but has led to me feeling great, shedding pounds and not having to sacrifice good food along the way.



The Always Eat After 7 PM plan consists of:

The 14-day Acceleration Phase to kick-start the program and see rapid results The Main Phase where you’ll learn exactly which foods to eat when in order to achieve your weight-loss goals The Lifestyle Phase to keep the weight off for good

Key Takeaways From This Experience

I’ve learned quite a bit during this process, and I wanted to share all the big takeaways I have gained from this.

Intermittent Fasting is Where it’s at

Intermittent fasting really shines when improving the hormones that directly affect your hunger, blood sugar, and metabolism. One is insulin. Intermittent fasting combats insulin resistance, meaning that it helps your body use insulin more normally, thereby lowering your diabetes risk and boosting your metabolism.



Eating Healthy Does Not Mean You Have To Sacrifice Taste

There are some incredible meals in this plan! They are delicious and the desserts will help you burn fat. You can learn more about the recipes included below.

Listen To Your Body

The most challenging times to curb hunger are just before bed and in the morning. By following the Always Eat After 7 PM program, you have the most willpower to stay on the diet because you are eating during the hours when you are most hungry. This puts you into an intermittent fasting cycle—increasing testosterone and your metabolism—while also putting you into ketosis.

How I Plan To Keep It Up

While I am not a big fan of diets at all, I am happy to say that this plan actually has a Lifestyle Phase that helped me learn how I can keep up my momentum I have gained during this process. I know that if I continue to follow the plan, I will continue to see results.

Are you interested in a health journey yourself?

Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion is now available to purchase.

Learn more about the book and how to purchase here.

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Always Eat After 7 PM.