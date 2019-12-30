6 Tips To Recover Quickly From A Great Workout

Sharing is caring!

If you have been working out regularly but still seem to feel like you are dying after a workout, then chances are you don’t have the right post-workout routine.

Recovering quickly after working out or playing a sport is just as important as the actual workout itself.

When you recover quickly you are not only more able to train effectively, but you improve the quality of your life so you can actually enjoy the health benefits from staying in shape.

To help you feel better after a workout and feel it faster, here is a list of the things you can do to speed up your recovery.

1 – Get rest

One of the most important things in life is a good night’s sleep. You should be getting eight hours of restful sleep per night whether you work out or not.

When you are working out regularly and don’t feel that boost of energy that you were promised, then chances are good that you are not sleeping well enough.

The first step is to make sure you have the right mattress. What kind of mattress? It highly depends on your body weight and sleep style. The first step is to take a look at a spring vs foam mattress to see which is best for you.

2 – Eat the right food

You’ll need to look at food as fuel when you need to recover from a workout. Think of your tank as being empty and using food, you can fill it up with what it needs for you to get the energy you need on a daily basis.

A good meal should be eaten within 60 minutes of your workout to have the best effect. Make sure to load up on lean protein like chicken or fish. If you are vegetarian then beans are a great option. Good carbs from beans are also essential in refueling after a workout.

Avoid processed foods and carbs from things like white bread. Processed foods will have you retain water from all of the sales. White bread and pasta will interfere with your insulin and leave you feeling hungry shortly after eating. This makes overeating an issue.

3 – Get a massage

If your gym as a massage service then take advantage. You’ll keep your circulation flowing after your workout to make sure all the muscles get the oxygen they need to recover.

Feeling that burn in your muscles when your body starts to cool down is due to a buildup of lactic acid in your muscles. When you get a massage you can avoid that altogether.

4 – Take an ice bath

You may have seen how athletes will sit in a tub filled with ice after a game. They swear that they are able to recover much faster this way.

If your gym doesn’t offer ice baths, then you can recreate the effect by taking a cold shower and alternating between cold and hot water. You can increase the effect by doing a sauna for ten minutes and then taking a cold shower.

5 – Avoid overtraining

Know your limits when working out. It is good to push against your will to stop to get more out of your workout, but if you are constantly tired, then you’re overdoing it.

Unless you are preparing for an ironman triathlon then you don’t need to take your workout to extreme levels.

Figure out a schedule with your workouts clearly defined. It may help to have a trainer to work with you to come up with the ideal workout routine that you can stick to. Then just follow it and don’t try to do too much.

It’s better to workout regularly doing lighter effort exercises than overdoing it and needing long breaks in between.

6 – Lifestyle changes

To really get the most out of your workouts and recover quickly, you’ll need to make sure your lifestyle isn’t interfering.

The first order of business is to get enough sleep. Being underslept will keep you from feeling the benefits of the workout and will lead to fatigue. You may always feel tired between your workouts.

Get seven to eight hours of sleep and you won’t feel much of the effects of the workout. Sleep helps your muscles recover and is vital. Set your room up for sleep by keeping it dark and putting any phones or tablets away 30 minutes before bedtime.

Alcohol is also your enemy when trying to recover from a workout. It dries you out, affects your circulation and will increase your aches and pains. Being hungover and recovering from exercise is not a match made in Heaven!

Cut back on drinking except for the occasional night out. If you have a break between gym days of three days or so then use the middle day to be hungover so it doesn’t affect getting back to the gym.

