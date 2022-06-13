8 Tips to Stop Time-Wasting And Work Towards Your Dreams

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

When it comes to living your dream life, it’s all about momentum. The people who make it are those who just keep going, no matter what the world throws at them. They don’t get bogged down in what other people think or say. Instead, they see life as a kind of quest that’s all about getting to the finishing line and being the person they want to be.

But how do you get your dreams off to a flying start? What can you do to actually make it happen? Let’s take a look.

Think In Terms Of Possibilities, Not Limitations

Successful people don’t think in terms of the limits placed on them by society. Rather, they look at the possibilities objectively and ask what they could do to achieve them.

Many people waste their potential because they always look at the things holding them back. They imagine that one particular obstacle or another will prevent them from getting to where they want to be in life.

But when you take the opposite perspective, that stops being the case. You avoid making excuses for yourself and just look at what you can do and achieve.

Don’t Make Social Comparisons

People who achieve success in life rarely compare themselves to others. Instead, they focus on what they can do – and only that. They’re not worried about the person down the street who is making more money than them, and they don’t concern themselves with people achieving things outside of their field of expertise. All they do is ask themselves whether they were a little better today than they were the day before. That’s all.

In short, don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. Just build on the foundation that you have. If you can make yourself 1 percent better every day, you’ll dominate your industry within a year.

Be Present

Being present is a spiritual superpower. People who let go of the past and future and live right now liberate tremendous energy that allows them to power through the day, no matter what it throws at them.

Try putting away the phone and social media for a while and see how you feel. Don’t hang onto ideas of “success” in the future or regret from the past. Rather, take each moment as it comes, and keep building from there. This way, you can enjoy all the moments of your life, not just those where you feel you’ve “made it.”

Deal With All The Admin

You don’t have to wait to get your business off the ground. You can register a limited company and open a business bank account today. It doesn’t take long.

What’s more, you can get agencies to do it for you, if you want. This way, you can just focus on building your ideas.

Don’t Assume You Have To Know All The Answers



When it comes to building a successful business or embarking on a dream project, you don’t have to know all the answers in advance. That’s impossible. Instead, you should give yourself the freedom to work things out as you go along. Just solve the problems you can solve, and allow someone else to worry about the rest.

Focus On What You Can Control

Building your dreams can feel like a massive undertaking. There are so many unknowns and things that could potentially go wrong. Worrying about these can drain your energy.

The trick here is to focus solely on what you can control. If you do this, you’ll notice that the rest of the world somehow manages to sort itself out. What’s more, you’ll have more energy to focus on the things that matter to you.

Turn Bad Situations Into Good Ones

Getting your dreams off the ground isn’t easy, but it can help to turn so-called “bad” situations into good ones. Each day will bring some new challenge or stress. However, how we label these is often a matter of perspective. Getting rejected by one client, for example, frees you up to work with a better one who might be willing to pay more. Having one employee abandon you halfway through a project could cause you to move down a different path or get someone better who stays by your side long-term.

Get Friends Who Help You

Lastly, you’ll want to spend as much time as possible with friends who help and support you, not those who bring you down. Find individuals with shared interests who want to make a difference in their lives. You’ll notice that if you “level up” your friends, you do the same.