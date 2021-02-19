Here Are 5 Great Tips For Women Working At Home

Sharing is caring!

More women are working at home than ever before, and some of us might feel stuck on how to make the most of it. Don’t get me wrong, working from home has its perks. Just think about it. You don’t have to dress up, there are no co-workers to distract you, and you can finally do away with commuting.

Unsurprisingly, many have reported being more productive while working remotely. As remote work options continue to gain acceptance and popularity, an ever-increasing number of women find themselves building successful careers from home.

Working from home can be fantastic, but it can also be problematic if you don’t self-manage well. It’s more difficult to stay productive all-year-round. However, working from home doesn’t have to be a drag. Actually, it can be a great experience! Read how to make that happen.

1. Make mini goals for the day ahead

Start each day with a warm cup of coffee and a comprehensive plan for the day ahead.

Set small goals rather than large ones. Mini goals can make a huge impact over time, and they’re more manageable at the moment. When the goals are small, they’re clear and specific. You can achieve what’s needed by the end of each day.

Goal setting is a very important practice, especially at the workplace. It motivates you to improve your efforts, induces stronger focus, and helps you prioritize. If you plan the day ahead of time, you’ll find that you actually have more time to be productive.

If you’re not the kind of person who to-do lists and goal setting comes naturally to (or even if you are!), you should invest in a tool that will make it easier. The Productivity Planner is the perfect tool for all women working at home. This planner helps you focus your mental energy on the most meaningful tasks and empowers you to take advantage of every moment of every day. Bonus: it’s printed on sustainably sourced paper from FSC suppliers!

Buy the Productivity Planner here!

2. Maintain clearly defined working hours

People working from home tend to put in more hours than those present at the office. More often than not, women work overtime, as opposed to their male counterparts.

This happens for many reasons. Often, remote workers want to demonstrate their efficiency. It’s also more difficult to establish work-life balance when your personal and professional lives take place at home

What you need to understand is that you’re in charge of the environment and you must treat yourself like an employee. Don’t extend your working hours just because you feel you haven’t done enough or you’ve got nothing better to do in the evening. Recharge your batteries and start the next day with a fresh mindset.

It’s paramount to be clear about your working hours. Get your tasks done and be on the same schedule as your co-workers. Eliminate distractions as much as possible and disconnect so that you can give your work your full attention. This makes everything a lot easier.

One thing that’s often difficult for women working at home is balancing work and their family. Help your family understand that work is important and you need time to dedicate to it. If you have a partner, this is a great opportunity for them to step up! It is possible to prioritize family without falling behind at work, but you should also remain ambitious.

The point is that you must keep your working hours in check with a remote job. Don’t let work take over your life.

3. Harness technology to the fullest

Technology is your best buddy when working from home.

The right tools will improve your productivity and your comfort, allowing you to get work done faster. In addition to a good Internet connection, you’ll need a couple of tools and applications. Check out the following list.

4. Secure your Internet connection

If you’re punching your time card at home, it’s paramount to make sure that your Internet connection is secure. Amidst the global pandemic, hackers are more alert than ever. They’re looking forward to exploiting user’s vulnerabilities. Keep malicious actors at bay and protect your personal assets.

An HTTP proxy will mask your identity on the World Wide Web, but it can’t protect sensitive data. This is why it’s recommended to use a proxy in tandem with a VPN, which has extended security capabilities.

A solution such as premium SOCKS5 proxy is a great addition to your security toolkit because it ensures anonymity on the Internet. It’s impossible to be identified or tracked and, most importantly, when deploying SOCKS5, you enjoy a faster and more reliable Internet connection. A proxy server can encrypt your data, although it doesn’t do as good a job as a virtual private network.

Given that the proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the Internet, you can easily overcome security protocols. The result is that you don’t have to deal with circumvent Internet blocks. Basically, you can get around filtering and view blocked websites.

5. Try networking via virtual coffee calls

Networking is important, especially if you’re working from home.

When you’re not out and about, it’s more difficult to make casual connections. You have to be more intentional with your networking. However, those relationships are still important because they might bring you to professional opportunities.

Try to take part in online events. During these uncertain times, webinars have become very popular. Make time in your schedule for some online gatherings. You never know who you will come across!

In spite of social media’s negative reputation, it can be a useful tool for networking, if used in the right way. LinkedIn is the preferred option, but don’t neglect other options such as Facebook or Instagram.

Make the right connections and take your career to the next level. You can do it!

