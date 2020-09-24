5 Unique Ways Women Show Signs Of Stress

Sharing is caring!

Women are no less than superheroes. We juggle so much every day: work, looking after the home and kids, paying our bills, keeping in touch with friends…the list is endless! We have so little time to take care of our own selves, so we often find ourselves knee-deep in stress. And there are some clear ways that women show signs of stress that you should pay attention to.

Stress isn’t just bad for our mental health—it affects our bodies in several ways too. Let's see how stress affects us and what we can do about it.

1. Skin Problems

Did you know that acne and pimples on the face can be a result of high-stress levels? Hard to believe, but stress can cause breakouts, itchy skin rashes, and hives. Apart from that, prolonged stress can cause premature aging.

You need to know knowhow to deal with skin stress. Consider using skin products with retinol, as retinol can be used to diminish the effects stress has on skin. It increases skin’s elasticity which is best for reducing aging and dark spots.

2. Feeling Sick

Due to stress, you can develop frequent stomach aches, heartburn, IBS, and bloating. In stress, we can also seek comfort or junk food that may lead to weight gain. It’s absolutely ok if you want to eat a cheeseburger and a milkshake, but addressing your stress is important too instead of ignoring it.

3. Stomach Trouble

Sometimes, stress can lead to diminished metabolism function due to stress-eating or binge eating that can cause gastrointestinal problems. To help, you can take probiotics.

Probiotics are known to restore the ‘good bacteria’ in our system that fight infections and skin problems, boost digestion, and keep our bones healthy. Also, they ward off vaginal infections! Do some research into what is a probiotic and prebiotic blend for you.

4. Carrying Emotional Baggage

Mood swings, crying spells, sleep problems, anger outbursts, lethargy—all these things are consequences of stress. Next time you are experiencing something like this, ask yourself what’s bothering you. Try out some relaxation techniques, go on a day out with your friends, or enjoy your favorite dessert all by yourself! Do whatever you need to do to reduce your stress level before you completely burnout.

5. Mental Health Issues

Prolonged stress can lead to mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders. There are things we can’t deal with and can cause feelings of hopelessness, sadness, and an inability to deal with burdens.

In such cases, we need an expert to help us overcome those feelings of worthlessness. It’s completely alright to seek help from a counselor or therapist so you can cope with stress without too much pressure.

As women, we’re expected to take charge of a lot of things at once. So it's important to keep an eye out for how women show signs of stress. In tough times, we need find help from the people that surround us. What we can do is take good care of ourselves and practice self-love. You deserve to be happy!