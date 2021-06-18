Sharing is caring!

As a business owner, you have probably heard that having quality copy is important for your website. Simply put, your website needs compelling text on its pages. Otherwise, any money spent on the design of your website is a waste. But why is this?

The simple answer is this: If you want your website to attract potential customers and turn them into paying customers, you’ll need well-written copy.

Here is why expertly crafted copy is so important for your website.

The importance of quality copy

Well-written blog posts and web pages will help your business grow. Together with a strong content marketing strategy, a well-written blog can increase visibility so that your business reaches a larger audience. How? By utilizing search engine optimization (SEO) tactics.

Expert writers optimize SEO with all of their content. In order to do so, they must:

Consider the audience they’re writing for

Know what the reader wants to learn, aka search intent

When well-executed, through persuasive writing techniques that urge the reader toward the desired action, the result is a website that converts readers into customers.

Poor copy hurts your brand

On the other hand, poorly written web copy can damage your brand by turning people away. In this case, nothing really is better than something.

For instance, if your blog posts are riddled with spelling and grammar errors, a discerning customer may extrapolate that your product also suffers from a lack of quality control and could look elsewhere for what they need. Now, granted, this is a worst-case scenario.

A poorly written blog most likely won’t have a noticeably negative effect on your sales. But it won’t help, either.

The real damage is reputation, especially when trying to build a brand around the idea of quality and excellence.

Outsourcing is the solution

Unless you happen to have a skilled writer on your team, the best option is to hire a writer for your blog.

Yes, most people can write. However, there’s a difference between crafting a grammatically correct work email and consistently producing engaging, high-quality web copy.

It takes effort to craft a quality blog, although it does get easier with practice. That time, however, could likely be better spent tending to the myriad responsibilities of keeping a business afloat.

Outsourcing your copy and content writing will both free you from the headache of creating content yourself while also guaranteeing that you’ll get high-quality, professional copy. But that’s just the start.

Outsourcing is typically cheaper than hiring a full-time in-house writer, and it’s a more flexible option, too, since you can adjust your agreement with outside agencies easier than renegotiating an employment contract.

What’s your reason for dedicating time and effort to having good website copy? Share with us in the comments!