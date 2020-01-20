Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

If there’s one thing that's certain about the blogging process, it's that writer’s block is a very real thing. You know, like when you can’t figure out what to blog about so you stare at the computer for 3 hours or so looking at gifs when you should be writing? Yeah, that. We’ve all been there. It’s not pretty, but it’s something that haunts writers from the “I have to write this 300-word essay for tomorrow” stage of your life to the “My deadline is in a week” days later on in life.

Writer’s block is bothersome and annoying, but once you get that creative energy flowing, then you’ll be able to resume writing for your blog. There are a plethora of ways to get rid of writer’s block, like taking a break to decompress and continue watching that episode of The Office that you’ve seen 34 times.

We’re going outside of the box to give you some ideas that are a little bit different. So, here's what to blog about when you have writer’s block.

Write What You Love

Blogging is all about writing what you love. Whenever you’re passionate about something, its usually better. That way, the reader can feel your enthusiasm for the material.

Sometimes, though, we don't get to decide what we blog about. If you get stuck with writer’s block on a project that you’re not too familiar with, simply try to rework it into material that you are familiar with and that you love.

As Author Media points out, one thing that you can do talk about your favorite authors or movies that inspire you as a storyteller or writer. One of the things that I like to do to get my creative juices flowing is to simply take a breather for about 15 or 30 minutes and clear my mind. I think about books I’ve read and loved, authors I admire, or great moments from my favorite TV shows and films. It not only gets my mind thinking about what I'm passionate about, but it also gets me thinking about writing differently. After that, I'm ready to get to work.

Writing about something you are passionate about is an excellent way for your audience to see that your articles come from a place of truth. It also shows that you care about what you write, and you put a lot of thought into it. Many of us can go on forever about things that we love, so if you channel that into your blogging, you can say goodbye to writer's block!

Don't Be Afraid to Get Personal

Don’t be afraid to get personal and share your experiences. If nothing you write seems insightful or necessary for the piece, then simply bring in personal experience. A lot of good blog post ideas come from your life and what you’re going through at the moment. Maybe you can talk about some funny and unique moments from a recent trip, the happiest moments in your life, or even about your first day at your first professional job. The sky’s the limit!

Become a Writer Today has a great rundown of tips and suggestions that you can use to confront writer’s block, including writing about your feelings or accomplishments.

You might worry that your personal business won't interest other people. Don't worry, readers always love it when they can relate to a writer. We all have some common private moments. For example, if you write about an embarrassing story (which, by the way, is one of the most common solutions to writer’s block according to Odyssey), then the reader will instantly think back to a similar moment in their lives.

That’s the wonderful aspect of making it personal and drawing from similar life experiences: you instantly become relatable. That relatability is incredibly important when it comes to writing and reading. And as a bonus, your writer's block is cured!

Reboot Old Ideas

No, I’m not talking about the common Hollywood trope where they reboot our favorite superhero movies for the 34th incarnation. I’m talking about rebooting your ideas until you’re comfortable with them and don’t have the pesky problem of dealing with writer’s block.

Ultimately, what this means is you will simply retool the central theme that you’re having trouble writing about. It might hurt to get rid of that paragraph that you can’t crack. However, you'll feel so much better once you’re able to ditch it, rework the article as a whole, and then have no problem writing material. Then you won't have to worry about writer’s block at all.

Rework your argument, erase it if you have to, and just reboot it until you feel comfortable with it. Rebooting, retooling, recontextualizing always works wonders for me and allows me to feel completely rejuvenated and start fresh with my article. Don’t be afraid of deleting some of the content you already wrote, because once you rework it, you’ll feel so much better. Never be scared of starting fresh—and that goes for anything in life, but even more so when it comes to blogging. After all, one of the keys to writing is rewriting!

Participate in Blogging Money Update

One of the best—and most rewarding—ways to beat writer’s block is to get paid for it. Everyone loves to get paid, and receiving a reward for your hard work is one of the best solutions to destroying writer’s block and keep on churning out great work. One of the best ways to do this is through our very own Blogging Money Update.

What is that?

The Blogging Money Update is our exclusive newsletter for bloggers who want to start making money. Several roadblocks come up when you're trying to do this, such as being short on time or not knowing how to find sponsored article opportunities. We fix that for you.

How does it work?

We’re going to send out sponsored post opportunities directly to your inbox three times a week until it's filled to the brim with writing opportunities. So, let’s say that you have a travel blog. You'll get sponsored posts. Or you run a lifestyle blog. Yup, also there. Our exclusive newsletter has all those opportunities for you, and they're all organized and filed in one place. It’s like seeing a job application for your dream job arrive directly to your house—all you have to do is fill it out, send it back, and rake in cash!

Get Started!

The Blogging Money Update is a fantastic opportunity, especially if you’re a newer blogger and want to get your foot in the door (and get paid while you're at it).

There are three plans that you can select from, with the cheapest plan only costing $19.99 a month. This option gets you three emails per week with 10-15 sponsored opportunities ranging from $65 to $5,000. If you quickly do the math, you'll realize you will pay yourself back and earn money each month by landing just one sponsored article. And since you'll gain exposure to so many different options each week, you're sure to be writing several sponsored articles at a time.

With this subscription, you'll have the freedom to choose which assignments you want so you can get paid for writing about what you love. Goodbye writer’s block, hello green!

Blogging Money Update is a user-friendly and exciting opportunity to get paid to write what you love. This subscription allows you to fit any trend and explore any niche that you want. The cool thing about it is that your readers are getting exciting content from you, but you’re also going to get rewarded for it! It’s a win-win scenario.

Stop suffering from writer’s block and prepare to lead a blogger's dream of writing about exactly what you want and getting paid to do it!

Sign up for the Blogging Money Update here!

Provide Recommendations

Similar to sponsored articles, recommendations are a great way to talk about something you love and turning it into something fresh and innovative. Recommend anything from a restaurant, film, or your current Netflix obsession. Be honest about why you’re recommending it, and don’t be afraid to make it lengthy.

For example, if you tried cooking a new dish lately, blog about it! If food and cuisine isn't your usual thing, maybe it's time to add new topics to your blog. Then, you've created the possibility of writing food and restaurant reviews. Doing this can lead to more paid opportunities for your blog.

As I've mentioned previously, sharing what you love is a great way to overcome writer’s block. Just write, write, and write some more—people will seek it out and want to read it. Plus, you never know, when it comes to recommendations or reviews, you can always get noticed and paid to become a reviewer for that particular thing you love. Think about it, getting paid to write reviews about how much you love a specific restaurant? Sounds like a dream come true.

Exercise Freewriting

One thing to do when you don't know what to blog about is exercise freewriting. What do I mean by that? Freewriting is when you break away from constraints and worry about not writing the right thing or not having a clean enough first draft. With freewriting, you can write about whatever you want. Freewriting is often used as a tool to get ideas out that you can take and mold into a blog post (or anything else) later on.

To do this, you can set a timer for a short amount of time—try ten minutes to start—and during the time, type anything and everything that pops into your mind. Write the entire time without pausing. Don't worry if it doesn't make sense, doesn't fit with your blog theme, the grammar is horrible, or you're not even producing sentences. Just write!

If you always want to make your site fresh for your readers, then don’t be afraid to experiment and try something new. The beautiful thing about freewriting is it can translate to any type of genre, so it genuinely allows you to branch out and experiment. The best part is that since you’re writing about something that came to you authentically, then you won’t have to worry about writer’s block anymore.

Freewriting can also bring new readers to your blog because you might publish an article that is different or unusual for you. The greatest aspect of freewriting is that you don’t have a certain limit or guideline, you can shift and model your site however you want.

Goodbye, Writer's Block!

However long it takes, one thing is sure, and that is that writer’s block can be defeated. Some of the tips that I have shared have helped me in the times that writer’s block just becomes too overbearing and annoying.

One of the great things about blogging is that it's fun. Writing what you love means you won’t have to suffer through that anymore. Never let writer’s block take the fun out of blogging! If you’re having trouble breaking that block, just follow my advice and don’t be afraid of exploring new and uncharted territory. Remember, when you have something like writer’s block, the silver lining is that it can lead to new opportunities for you and your blog.

Resources

Blogging Money Update

Author Media

Become a Writer Today

Odyssey