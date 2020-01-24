How To Dress If You Want A Promotion

Sharing is caring!

You have probably heard the phrase, “Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.” But how do you dress is you want a promotion? Dressing to impress daily takes planning and can require some skillful shopping to get right, but we will provide you with simple tips to help you dress correctly for that upcoming promotion. Who knows, you might even boost your confidence and productivity too!

Opt For Smart Wherever You Can

When looking to secure that all-important promotion, you need to dress smart. Whether you opt for a two-piece suit or a stylish dress, this will make a good impression on your boss and show that you are ready to work.

The key to doing this is to take the time to think about what you're going to wear. The average office worker spends eleven minutes choosing what they are going to wear per day, so it is important to plan the night before. Doing this will have you looking great, regardless of what the day ahead brings.

Dressing smart at work is essential, and there are many other options that you can choose from when looking to go for a promotion. If you are looking for the perfect office look even for casual Friday, there is the opportunity to buy AG Jeans online and pair them with a dressy top and heels. This ensemble will show that you are ready for work regardless of whether it is a Monday morning or Friday afternoon.

Accessorise Well

Accessorizing your office wardrobe the right way can show how put together you are. Though it may seem tempting to wear a lot of jewelry to work, keeping this to a minimum will help you to look professional around the office. Whether you choose a ring and necklace combo or a pair of subtle earrings, keeping the bling to a minimum will help you look office-ready no matter what.

Additionally, a large everyday bag can act as an excellent accessory for the office, as it looks professional and is also practical as it will hold your lunch and other belongings. Alternatively, you can choose a small suitcase to carry your belongings to and from the office. This option is a deal for those who travel on the train or subway to work. You can hold everything easily while staying professional.

One of the best places to shop for accessories is Stella & Dot. They have a huge inventory of beautiful jewelry, bags, and other accessories that are affordable for any professional woman.

Choose Comfortable Shoes

When choosing the perfect pair of shoes, it is important to be comfortable and practical. You won't be able to focus on the work you need to do to earn a promotion if your feet are in pain! Always have a comfortable pair of flats or clogs to wear around the office. If you have an important meeting or event, bring a pair of heels or wedges to change into. That way, you only have to wear them for a short period before changing back into your flats.

Having different options available to you throughout the day will help you look professional at all times, regardless of whether you are sitting at your desk or meeting clients. This is a sure-fire way of working towards a promotion, as you will present yourself as a dedicated individual who is ready for the task at hand.

Hotter Shoes is our one-stop-shop for shoes. They have incredibly comfortable shoes for everyone to wear in the office, along with cute heels for those special occasions.

Go For A Stylish Pantsuit

Another way that you can dress for a promotion is through a stylish pantsuit. This gives you the perfect all-in-one option for the office space. Pantsuits are also the go-to power outfit for professional women. With their rise in popularity, pantsuits are available in a wide range of colors. You can show your personal style every day of the week without having to think about your whole outfit, simply add some shoes and a coat, and away you go.



If you're looking for classic and classy pantsuits, head to Express. They have high-quality clothes, and their selection includes something for everyone. You certainly won't be stuck wearing black or navy pantsuits every day if you take advantage of their options.

Don’t Forget Hair And Makeup

The clothes you wear are essential when thinking about how to dress if you want a promotion, but your look isn't complete until you've considered your hair and makeup. If you choose to wear makeup, it is important to keep it as simple.

By keeping your makeup natural and hair as simple as possible, you will show you are there to work rather than care about your appearances. Wearing colors that are in the same color family as your skin tone will help you to look great and keep it appropriate for work. It may also be beneficial to keep a hair tie or scrunchie on your wrist or in your bag, as this will allow you to tie up your hair when it gets in your way.

Shop at Sephora if you want to find excellent makeup for a great price. Even better, they have a wide variety of products and brands, so no matter your style, skin tone, or skin type, they have something that is perfect for you. They also have a great rewards program that allows you to get discounts and free items.

There are several ways that you can dress at work if you want a promotion without having to revamp your wardrobe completely. It is as simple as investing in some timeless pieces to help you to stand out from the crowd. Which of these options will you be choosing to include in your work wardrobe?

