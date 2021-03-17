Visit Hawaii On A Budget With These 6 Simple Tips

Sharing is caring!

Vacations can help you destress and relax. Unfortunately, many people think that their budget is holding them back from relaxing on the beaches of another state or country. Luckily, with the right plan, you don’t have to settle for yet another staycation.

Hawaii is a beautiful place to visit with large stretches of sand, beautiful beaches, and a relaxing atmosphere. Hawaii is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and is known as the honeymoon destination because of its beautiful views. Unfortunately, a trip to Hawaii isn’t cheap, but with the right planning, you can still enjoy a lavish island vacation. Here’s your guide to visiting on a budget.

Time Your Trip Right

Taking a vacation to Hawaii is a huge expense, but you can time your trip right and save some money. Depending on where you’re flying in from, your flight might land in Honolulu. There are a few affordable options when it comes to budget airlines, especially if you’re flying in from Asia. If you aren’t, then make sure to shop around pricing from multiple airlines before choosing one. While you might have to sacrifice a little bit of comfort on the plane, it’s well worth having a few extra bucks to spend in Hawaii.

The timing of your trip can also have a significant impact on how much you spend. If you avoid peak seasons and look for discounted flights, you can go to Hawaii for a lot cheaper. The best time to visit while on a budget is the end of January through May and then again in September and October.

Comparison Shop Hotels

There are tons of discount deals on Hawaii hotels, allowing you to comparison shop. Hawaii is an expensive honeymoon destination, but that’s only if you don’t do the right research to determine which hotel is the right one for you and your budget. While the more lavish hotels do cost more, you don’t have to be sipping your favorite beverage on a balcony overlooking the ocean to experience Hawaii to its fullest.

Make Your Own Meals

Food in Hawaii is expensive, so you can save a few bucks by making at least some of your own meals. Making one meal a day can keep you within your budget so that you can spend your money on activities like snorkeling or anything else that drew you to Hawaii in the first place. In Honolulu, you can find all of your favorite supermarkets, including Walmart and Target, so that you can stock up on food and snacks that can help you avoid eating out for every meal.

Don’t Island Hop

Hawaii has many unique islands that each have something for you to enjoy. This makes island hopping tempting, but if your budget doesn’t allow for it, don’t fret. Sticking to one island is your best bet to stay within budget so that you’re not spending extra cash on transportation or guided tours. If you skip the island hopping, make sure to stay in Honolulu so that you have more opportunities for fun and relaxation.

Take Public Transportation

Car rentals may seem pretty cheap when you look at how much they’ll cost a day, but by using public buses to get around, you can save hundreds of dollars in Hawaii. The local bus service costs only a few dollars, and you can transfer twice using the same ticket, allowing you to travel almost anywhere off of just one ticket. You can also get a bus pass for much cheaper than one day of a car rental.

If you want to be touristy during your vacation to Hawaii, you can also use the Waikiki Trolley Bus that runs several different lines and offers the opportunity to jump on and off at multiple stops and attractions.

Enjoy Free Activities

Hawaii is filled with tons of activities that are free. There are tons of things to do that don’t cost anything, like visiting the historic Pearl Harbour, the USS Arizona Memorial, and hanging out on the famous Waikiki Beach.