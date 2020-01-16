Top 3 Vegan Business Ideas That Will Make You Money

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

We are in the middle of an environmental crisis raging around the globe. Because of this, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the harm that their diets and lifestyles have on the planet and its inhabitants, there has been a significant shift in the way the corporate market operates. Launching a vegan business is becoming more and more popular.

More people are aware and conscious of the damage eating meat and animal products cause to both animals and the environment. This means that there is a much bigger market for vegan-friendly products than ever before. Supermarket chains are now stocking more vegan options, with the ranges constantly growing. This exciting development isn’t just good news for the country’s growing number of vegans—it’s also a great opportunity for vegan entrepreneurs to show their business prowess and appeal to this growing consumer segment.

Businesses throughout the corporate landscape are already jumping on the vegan bandwagon, with everything from cookbooks through to t-shirts on offer to help vegans improve their diets and showcase their ethical beliefs to the world.

With so much competition, it’s important that any new idea is properly marketed and targeted specifically towards this discerning group of consumers, who put their principals before profit and require a higher amount of accountability and information than traditional customers.

For those adventurous entrepreneurs who are keen to launch their own vegan business, take a look at our top three ideas for your next enterprise.

1. Produce Vegan Clothing and Accessories

Many people assume that animals are only harmed when producing meat, but in actual fact there are many different items that harm animals when they are produced, such as clothes and accessories. For example, animal glue is used in some fashion items, such as bags and shoes. Many items are also made of animal hide, such as leather or fur. Even makeup can contain animal products. It can also harm animals when it's tested on them in labs.

Therefore, the increase in veganism has brought about an increase in the need for ethical fashion, opening up a huge area in the fashion and accessories market. There are many different options for those seeking vegan clothing products, such as plant-based leathers, polyester faux fur, and dyes made from natural, non-animal substances.

If you have the talent and skills required to make vegan-friendly clothing, then you could even start your own home-based business. Accessories such as makeup, and even vegan jewelry, are also a great option.

When you're ready to launch your products, head to Etsy. They are the best place to sell your homemade products. You will be able to work directly with customers to customize the products you deliver to them, as well as create things in bulk to sell. A big plus is that there are already some vegan artists selling clothes and accessories on Etsy, so you know that users search for those products on the site looking for products just like yours.

Join Etsy today!

2. Start a Vegan Catering Company

The increase in the number of people turning to veganism has led to much bigger demand for vegan caterers to cater for vegan-friendly parties and events. If you already own a catering company or you are interested in starting one, you should be sure to cater to vegans who want to celebrate while also adhering to their beliefs.

There are few things that you should consider before going ahead with a vegan catering company that doesn't just have to do with food. One such thing is catering van insurance. When looking for insurance, you should be sure to check out the easy to use comparison site Quotezone. Here, you can find the best deal for you using their secure and independent online quote service, allowing you to establish your new venture safe in the knowledge that you’re prepared.

3. Launch a Vegan Specialty Shop

Even though the vegan community has grown considerably in recent years, there are still not many vegan stores around. Many vegans are forced to do their shopping in mainstream stores, which provide them with very little choices. Therefore, you could take this opportunity and bring together a specialty shop of various different vegan-friendly products. From food to clothes to gifts, you could create an online or physical vegan specialty store to cater to those who are usually left out by traditional stores.

When establishing a vegan shop, you should make sure that you market it clearly at your target market, so that you attract customers who will be keen to buy vegan products or eager to learn more about the range on offer. Make sure that every product is completely vegan and do your research so that you can answer common questions, such as queries about sustainability, animal testing, and the use of ingredients that have the potential to cause harm to the planet, such as palm oil.

It is important that as society progresses and moves forward that the world of business does as well. This is why if you are interested in opening a business, you consider how you can include and benefit the vegan community. Vegan businesses are the future.

Resources

Etsy

Palm Oil

Quotezone