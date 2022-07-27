How to Transform Yourself Into a Valuable Asset

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Chances are you have a lot of skills and experiences that contribute to your salary expectations, but why stop there? It’s important to continue to grow your skill set and establish yourself in your chosen field or niche as you move into your middle years. Here’s how to keep up the effort.

Physical Strength

Humans are symbolic, so our language is so complex, and our ideas are so creative. Even if you are the most pragmatic individual, a part of you still equates one thing with another. With that in mind, you can see the benefits of building your career with physical strength.

What exactly does this mean? It means that your career also benefits when you concentrate on your physical attributes in the gym, track, or sports field. Keeping yourself in prime physical condition gives you more energy and inspiration to put into your work life and career.

Successful Patterns

When it comes to getting ahead in life, most people think about goals of one kind or another. They could be a career, health, relationship, or creative goals. The trouble is that goals can never be achieved without first establishing successful patterns and habits.

What’s the difference between a pattern and a habit? Mainly, it depends on how aware you are of the activity. For instance, a habit is an action you carry out routinely with much awareness, but a pattern has intention and purpose. To get ahead in life, try to create intentional patterns.

Accept Feedback

Like most people, you are sensitive to feedback and criticism because we aren’t trained to receive feedback well and often view it as an attack on our personalities or capabilities. However, it’s more helpful to think of feedback as a way of strengthening us.

View feedback and criticism in a positive way, and you can use it to adapt your career or lifestyle patterns to achieve more success. At first, it might feel strange adapting your ways to suit someone else’s perspective, but when you see the results, you will surely appreciate the effort.

Self Motivation

It’s better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission. This is excellent advice for the workplace or any busy environment where time and resources are stretched. Forget about running around looking for a manager to OK a line of inquiry; be a self-starter instead.

When you get to a certain stage of your career, it becomes easier to follow a line of inquiry that you believe in, so don’t hesitate. In reality, you are more likely to be rewarded for showing some initiative, even if the result is not what you expected. Self-motivation is often valued in workplaces.

Create Priorities

These days, it’s more about working smart than working hard to be a valuable asset; ask any of your managers currently rolling out project management software, chatbots, and managed service providers. In short, automate all the repetitive tasks and leave the important work to skilled staff with time.

The same goes for your personal patterns. Of course, there is a limit to what you can automate in your life until the Internet of Things comes to life, but you can prioritize using the Pareto Principle – that’s the 80/20 rule, in short. Find ways to complete important work in less time.

Find a Mentor

If you haven’t considered a mentor before, now is the time if you want to accelerate your career and transform yourself into a more valuable asset. Every profession, from sports to the arts, use mentors for guidance, feedback, and personal growth. Without mentors, we can struggle to grow.

Mentors come in different shapes and sizes. Some emerge from our employment world, while others can be found through special events and programs like Christian Espinosa. Wherever you find a mentor, make sure you are open to feedback and criticism.

Stay Inspired

As we move into our thirties and forties, it can become harder to stay inspired – especially in our careers. The reason is that people become more comfortable financially at this stage of life, and family becomes more of a priority. But don’t forget to keep a close eye on your career progress–while also being a valuable asset to your company.

If you feel uninspired due to life commitments, take some time out. Close your eyes and think of a time when you were inspired, or take up an activity that inspired you in the past. What you find is that an immersive experience takes you back to that previous time and rekindles inspiration.