5 Unique Online Side Hustles You Can Start Today

With the unemployment rate continuing to rising and many Americans still out of a job, picking up unique side hustles has been a way for many to stay afloat.

Side hustles not only offer financial freedom but are also convenient with flexible hours and remote working options. Are you looking for a side gig that can get you extra cash from the comfort of your home? You may want to consider these online side hustles.

1. Create online courses

Suppose you have a math degree, love the English language, or know several science-related topics. In that case, you can consider developing online courses!

Creating an online course is a great way to educate others while monetizing your knowledge of a particular subject. Platforms such as Udemy make it easy for you to create and upload your online courses for free or at a small price. Once your online course is available, you can make passive income as people purchase your course.

2. Become a website tester

Did you know you can potentially earn an average of $100 a month by testing websites? That’s right!

Once a website is created, it needs to be tested to be regarded as fully operational before it is made available to its audience. As a website user tester, you have the simple task of exploring these new websites and providing their owners with feedback.

Sites such as UserTesting.com have listings of websites where you can offer your services.

3. Do data entry

A data entry job involves inputting essential data into a company’s database. If you are a good typist with excellent organizational skills and a good eye for detail, you should consider taking up a data entry position.

You can find several data entry job opportunities on your preferred online job market, such as Indeed or Monster.

4. Become a freelance proofreader

Proofreading is a great side job for anyone who enjoys reading and is thorough and detail-oriented.

Freelance proofreaders edit documents before they are published. Therefore, you would need to have high grammar, punctuation, and spelling skills for this role. There are several short yet practical proofreading courses you can take online to help you improve and maximize the skills needed to be successful as a freelance proofreader.

As you proofread, even if your grammar is impeccable, you should use Grammarly.

5. Start a YouTube channel

If you have great stories, an interest in creating product reviews, or a skill you would like to share with others, you should consider making a YouTube channel.

Vlogging is just like blogging, with the difference that vlogs are video content while blogs are written content. With a significant amount of traffic, you can earn money through your channel.

Another way you can make money through YouTube is by doing sponsored videos, paid reviews, or sponsored giveaways.

Other Ideas

If you want some other ideas for unique side hustles, consider these options too!

Starting a side hustle is a great way to earn a few extra bucks in your free time. out of your hobbies and skills. These five online side gig ideas give you the chance to earn money at a relaxed pace.