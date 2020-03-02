Sharing is caring!

Are you thinking about joining the Elite Blog Academy 4.0®? Well, I am here to tell you from an insider’s perspective what to expect and some things I like about Elite Blog Academy® (EBA®) and some things I don’t care for as much.

I joined the Elite Blog Academy® in 2017 and was very skeptical about it. I had no idea at the time that it would change the entire trajectory of my blog! There are things I love about the Elite Blog Academy® and things I did not care about as much, and I’m ready to be honest about it all.

By the end of this article, I want you to have a clear understanding of if Elite Blog Academy® is for you or not. And I’ll give you steps to find out how to sign up for yourself if you choose to do so!

Who Is Elite Blog Academy® For?

Before I get into the nitty-gritty with the pros and cons of the Elite Blog Academy®, I want to specify who EBA® is for. The target audience of a course is something I am always cautious about because I have purchased some classes in the past that had great content, but it was way more for beginners than I needed.

First, a little background on my blogging history: I’ve been blogging since 2012 and have seen some success. The year that I signed up for Elite Blog Academy®, I was making anywhere between $200-$2,000 a month with my blog.

So I am always checking to see if a blog course is for me as a more advanced blogger. Elite Blog Academy® turned out to be perfect. But when I attended EBA Activate, the live event for Elite Blog Academy®, I was surprised at how many other people I met who had not even created a blog yet and were using the course to help them set it up correctly.

So it left the question, who is the Elite Blog Academy® actually for?

Elite Blog Academy® is for bloggers who want a profitable blog and are motivated to take their businesses to the next level. If you started a blog just for fun and have no intention of making money with it, then EBA® is not for you.

Now that we’ve covered that let’s talk more about the pros and cons of Elite Blog Academy®.

The Good Stuff

The Course Materials Are a Great Blog Plan

First things first, the content! WOW, the content. Ruth Soukup, the seven-figure blogger responsible for creating the Elite Blog Academy®, lists out a solid blog plan here. There are four modules and twelve units in total that shows you a path, step-by-step, to create a successful blog. You can see them below:

Module 1- Refine Your Message Unit 1- Start with the Fundamentals Unit 2- Conquer Your Content Unit 3- Presentation Is Everything

Module 2- Grow Your Traffic Unit 4- Set the Stage for Growth Unit 5- Grow Your List Unit 6- Rock Your Social Media

Module 3- Monetize Your Platform Unit 7- Show Me the Money Unit 8- Create Your Products Unit 9- Master Sales & Marketing

Module 4- Build Your Business Unit 10- Work Smarter, Not Harder Unit 11- From Blog to Business Unit 12- Lead Your Team



She starts by making sure you have a solid foundation with the tech, avatar, and niche you choose. By the end, she talks in more depth about monetizing and building a blogging team. No matter where you are your blogging journey, there is something for you to learn in EBA®.

If you are currently in a blogging rut, Elite Blog Academy® will break you out of it. You always have a plan of what is coming next, and that is reassuring. If you were not aware of what you should focus on in your business, Ruth highlights the most important things.

Actual Templates!

I LOVE that Ruth includes actual templates that she has used for her blogging business for you to use in yours. Templates include email welcome sequences, product launch sequences, and even models to help you with your avatar and so much more.

She is not just giving you advice and leaving you to fend for yourself. There are plenty of templates and guides to help you get the things you need to get you set up.

Excellent Community Online and Off (Where I met my Blogging Besties)

I would be amiss if I did not mention how awesome the Elite Blog Academy® community is. Once you join, you get added to the exclusive Facebook group where thousands of other EBAers are networking, talking about where they are in the course, and what issues they face.

I met my blogging besties at the EBA Activate event this same year. We chat multiple times a week and have been working with each other for years now to help grow each other’s blogs. We typically see each other in person once a year.

I did not know it was possible to have such close friendships when we all live in different timezones. But we do! And I have Elite Blog Academy® to thank for that.

If you don’t want to take my word for how awesome the community is, take it from the folks in the video below. These are REAL people (some of whom I’ve met) telling their experience with EBA®, including yours truly! Check it out.

BONUS: Become an affiliate once you complete the course!

On top of the community being just awesome, there is another bonus for being a part of the Elite Blog Academy® community. Once you complete the EBA® courses, you can go through training and become an affiliate.

Depending on the package you purchased, you can earn anywhere between 20-40% commission for you. But Ruth only allows members who have completed EBA® to become affiliates. That’s pretty great motivation, don’t you think?

The Not-So-Good Stuff

There Are a Lot of Basics You Have To Get Through

Now let’s talk more about the things I did not like as much. To start, there is a lot of basic content you need to get through. The entire first module goes in great detail about having your blog set up properly, which can feel like a drag if you’re not a beginner.

I have to say, though, I was pleasantly surprised by the content in even the primary modules. I already had a blog set up and had been blogging for years, but I was still able to get something out of every single module.

Ruth also makes it so that you cannot go on to the next lesson until you finish the one before it. This structure makes it even more likely that you benefit from every single module.

So for the more advanced bloggers out there, I promise there is something to learn in each module. For the beginners, Ruth has you covered and goes into great detail with establishing a great foundation overall.

Some parts don’t go as in-depth as others

I mentioned that the first module of this course is incredibly detailed, which is what made it possible for me to get something out of it, even though I already knew a great deal of the basic concepts. But other sections do not go as in-depth, such as the monetization strategies section.

Ruth goes in great depth when it comes to creating a product, but not as in-depth when it comes to affiliate marketing, for example.

But to my delight, I discovered this is why she offers great partner bonuses. Many of these are courses valued at $300+ are included in your purchase of Elite Blog Academy®. And they are all VERY in-depth. Tasha Agruso’s course on Affiliate Marketing alone is reason enough to continue with EBA®. And 22 other partner bonuses teach things ranging from:

Troubleshooting WordPress

Blog Budgeting

Google Analytics

Hiring a Virtual Assistant

Video

Content creation

Traffic

Podcasting

Pinterest

Graphic Design

Lead Magnet

SEO

Building Your Email List

Creating Webinars

Affiliate Marketing

This list does not even include the list of resources that Ruth provides, including what she uses to make her blog successful.

Is Elite Blog Academy For You?

So now that you’ve heard my take on Elite Blog Academy®, you may still be wondering, is it for me?

Honestly, it depends.

Elite Blog Academy® is for people who are committed to following the process and doing the work. As a member of EBA®, I’ve noticed that the thing that the most successful graduates have in common is a willingness to put 100% of their effort into completing the assignments in order.

The program works if you do the work.

It’s also not for people who are going to insist that they’ve already heard this all before, argue that a task is too basic, or complain that it’s too hard. It’s not for bloggers who just want to just “skip to the good stuff,” picking and choosing the lessons they pay attention to, then write it off when they’re not getting results. The EBA® process is designed to create success, but it only works if you are willing to commit to doing the work.

What’s Included with EBA®?

Elite Blog Academy® gives you a proven framework for success that you won’t find anywhere else. The course includes everything you need to turn your blog into a successful, profitable business, from refining your message and growing your audience to monetizing your platform and building your business.

It is possible to create a successful business with a blog, and Elite Blog Academy® shares exactly how it’s done, step-by-step.

Because EBA® is designed to be self-paced, to do it right, you should give yourself plenty of time. Blogging is not for the faint of heart, and this course requires a willingness to buckle down and get to work. That said, for those who are willing to do the work, it comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

How Do I Get Started?

