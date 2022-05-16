Your 4-Day Itinerary For A Memorable Trip To Los Angeles

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

A vacation to Los Angeles is the dream getaway for many, but you’ll quickly find there is so much to do in sunny southern California. So if you have just four days to make the most of your time in L.A., here’s what you should do.

Day 1: Hollywood & Beverly Hills

Your first day in L.A. should give you the essential L.A. experience. That’s why Hollywood and Beverly Hills is a great first-day activity. You can start in Beverly Hills, check out its boutiques and Instagram-worthy coffee shops, and head down to the Original Farmers Market or Melrose Avenue for lunch.

Then, it’s time to head to Hollywood. If you haven’t eaten yet, west Hollywood has lots of great lunch spots. Explore Hollywood from west to east, see the Dolby Theater and the TCL Chinese Theater and end up at the Walk of Fame in East Hollywood.

Day 2: Santa Monica & Venice Beach

After all that walking yesterday, it’s time to hit the beach. Although you may want to do more than sunbathing. Santa Monica is easy to reach by car, but if you’re driving in L.A. make sure your rental or your own car is insured, as car insurance in CA is a legal requirement. Head to Santa Monica first to check out the famous pier, stroll down the beach, wander through Third Street Promenade, and, if you’re there in the morning on a Wednesday or Saturday, check out the farmers market.

In the afternoon, make your way to Venice Beach. Here you’ll find the iconic boardwalk, roller skating, dreamy canals, craft beer, and plenty of street art.

Day 3: Studio Tour & Griffith Observatory

Day three is for the movie fans out there. If you’re in L.A., you need to soak up its rich history of making movies. Spend your morning doing a studio tour.

The best L.A. studio tour with the most well-known movie sets is the Warner Bros Studio Tour, where you’ll see the sets for Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Harry Potter, and more. Other studio tours include Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Sony.

Then it’s time to head to an iconic location – the Griffith Observatory. It’s close to the Hollywood sign, so if you have time in the afternoon you could do the 1-hour hike up to the Hollywood sign beforehand.

Up at Griffith Observatory, you’ll get a great view over L.A. that looks even better at sunset. You may recognize the Observatory from the 1956 classic movie, Rebel Without a Cause, or the more recent La La Land.

Day 4: Downtown L.A.

If you still have enough energy for another activity-packed final day in L.A. (you could always lounge on the beach instead), head to downtown L.A. There are tons of things to do in downtown L.A., even if it’s not as well-known as Hollywood or Santa Monica.

Check out some contemporary art at the Broad, step into book heaven at The Last Bookstore, explore the Bradbury Building (which you might recognize from Bladerunner), and grab lunch in Little Tokyo.