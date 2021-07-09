Traveling on a Budget: 4 Essential Tips for an Amazing Vacation

Sharing is caring!

The process of planning a trip is almost the same for everyone, no matter the destination or budget. When you plan to travel on a budget, though, it becomes even more crucial to be aware of your personal finances. It only takes a few steps to get rid of the stress often caused due to budgeting. In this feature, I will walk you through some of them that I found to be essential to staying in my price range.

Tickets, Please

The first and most obvious thing to do to save you money on traveling is to identify the elephant in the room–that is–the ticket price. This is usually the biggest expense of the trip so doing this first can streamline everything else for your upcoming trip. When choosing your flight, you can find cheap flights just by knowing when to buy them!

This is especially true if you book a ticket during the off-season which could save you about 50% off the total price. If traveling off-season is not what you had in mind for your vacation, there are often flight deals that vary depending on every week, so check prices often (and clear those cookies every time!).

Visa and Travel Insurance Expenditures Are A Must

Next comes the most essential expense of the trip. If you have decided to travel overseas, getting vaccinated is a good idea. Every country struggles with a certain set of diseases, so it is best for you to stay safe and get checked before boarding the flight.

Most travelers will dismiss travel insurance because they believe it is not important at all. Truth be told, travel insurance is the most essential expense because it will protect you in case of a medical emergency, especially in major cities. Doctors’ visits in another country can be very expensive, so it is always recommended to choose the right travel insurance plan.

Accommodations and Meals

With tickets and insurance booked, the next major step is to look for reasonable accommodations. The best way to find the cheapest hotels to stay in is by comparing prices. If it is too early to know how long you are wanting your vacation to last, check on the daily costs of the hotels instead of weekly. It is always a good idea to have online banking options and choose a hotel that offers a flexible payment plan.

Spending money on food is something that most people often forget about and can easily eat up (no pun intended) one’s budget. Take some time to figure out where you would want to eat and check their prices. Some hotels offer free continental breakfast every morning, perfect for saving a lot of money on meals!

Start Saving ASAP

Save for your trip as soon as possible. If you don’t have hands-on experience of traveling before, we recommend you consult a friend or a family member who has ventured out on such a trip before. Make sure to ask about or research the exchange rates if traveling internationally, a small detail that is often forgotten about!

Some people even write down a price they are okay with spending on their trip and put it somewhere they will see it every day to remind them why they are saving money. This can help them to save for the trip every single day and allows you to have peace of mind while traveling.

Did You Say Free?

Once you arrive at your destination, you will probably want to get out of your hotel and see what all there is to be seen! Research beforehand is always important both for your budget and your safety. Older towns often offer free walking tours and some cities (such as Honolulu) have cheaper public transportation fares when you buy a weekly pass beforehand!

Whether you decide to travel to a far-off destination like South America or Asia or just take a road trip across the U.S., these travel tips will come in handy for every traveler looking for great deals. Remember to have fun and make the most out of your amazing vacation!