How to Live Like A Happy Local Everywhere You Go

There are as many ways to travel as there are places to see in this beautiful world. If you like walking around in a foreign country with a group of people led by a tour guide, it’s okay to do that. But, if you despise being a usual tourist and want to see places through the eyes of a local and want to experience the real sense of how life is wherever you are, then here are a few tips:

Don’t take packaged bus tours

While there are upsides to bus tours: the guides can be knowledgeable, and you might end up learning a lot. However, you wouldn’t be interacting on your own to anyone for anything, and that’s a significant downside. Package tours decide everything for you, and if you’re terrified and lazy, it’s okay. But, if you’re looking to get to know the place and the people who live there; ditch the bus tour and use public transport.

Befriend a local

While traveling can be euphoric and you’re continuously running around the country visiting some place or the other, it’d be a great learning experience to be friends with at least one local person. A local person, who’s also your friend now, might give you insights that you wouldn’t have otherwise learned about. People are mostly nice, anywhere you go. So, this time around, try making friends with them.

Ditch the hotels

Hotels are usually situated in areas filled with tourists and the only people you’re going to bump into, are going to be other tourists. It does not add to living like a local, and hence, you should avoid hotels and try to find homestays or rent a place.

Do a little research about the place

While you don’t need to buy a guidebook and master it necessarily, learning about the city and the country you’re traveling to can come handy. You can go to the library or use the internet to know all that you want to know. You may find travelers and bloggers who write about and put up pictures of the places they visit. Such bloggers have a lot of useful tips that they’ll be happy to share.

Learn the local language and customs

While everybody everywhere knows English and you’ll find your way out, it goes a long way to thank someone in their native language or even saying ‘hello’ for that matter. Hence, learn a little about the customs of the place, and pick up a few phrases that may be useful, in their language.

Eat local food

While there’s a good chance you may find restaurants and eateries that offer food of your country or at least something that’s popular across the world, and you’re familiar with, you should go ahead and give the local food a taste. If you pass on even trying them, you may be missing out on tasting some fantastic delicacies.

Don’t hang out only with people from your country

You may find an Indian restaurant where you meet a lot of people from India who’re traveling and as comforting as it sounds. It’s a very touristy thing to do. However, avoid hanging out with the kind of people you already know. Instead, try and engage in conversations with the locals and hang out with them. It’d be a different experience altogether.

Visit during offseason to avoid too many tourists

You’ll feel less like your part of a herd of tourists if you visit during offseason when there’s a lack of tourists in the country. Fewer people means a better experience and cheaper travel and accommodation to top it off.

Blur the line between Traveller and Local

When in Rome, live as the Romans do; and you will have the best travel experience of your life. After all, it takes courage to live as the local people do.

Go travel and explore the world!