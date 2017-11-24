Miss Millennia Magazine - Big Sister Advice for Millennials

The Lifestyle Blog for Career-Driven Millennial Women

Header Right

 

Main navigation


The Best Tunes for Your Road Trip

by

Share
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble
Share
Email

Road trips are genuinely American. The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, On the Road, Fear, and Loathing In Las Vegas. Vacation, Crossroads, Little Miss Sunshine. So grab the Thelma to your Louise, the Dumb to your Dumber, and pack up the car. You’re going to need a-rockin’ playlist though, so before you set out, let us help you.

When you’re looking for the road trip classics to get you started, we’ve got you covered. Add these tunes about cars, highways and leaving town to your playlist.

best tunes for road trip

Road Trip Classics

  1. “Up Around the Bend” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  2. “The Weight” by The Band
  3. “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton
  4. “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen
  5. “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers
  6. “Fast Car” by Tracey Chapman
  7. “Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne
  8. “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf
  9. “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers
  10. “Going Mobile” by The Who
  11. “Drive My Car” by The Beatles
  12. “Country Roads” by John Denver
  13. “Truckin” by the Grateful Dead
  14. “Low Rider” by War
  15. “Every Day is a Winding Road” by Sheryl Crow
  16. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2
  17. “Into the Great Wide Open” by Tom Petty
  18. “Why Georgia” by John Mayer
  19. “Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant
  20. “Life in the Fast Lane” by the Eagles
  21. “Ventura Highway” by America
  22. “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen
  23. “One Headlight” by the Wallflowers
  24. “Slow Ride” by Foghat
  25. “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell
  26. “Life is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane
  27. “Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers
  28. “Ticket to Ride” by The Beatles
  29. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
  30. “Ignition” by R. Kelly

It’s natural to get drowsy on the open road. Whether you’ve been staring at brake lights or looking at the same desert landscape for miles, your eyes and mind are going to get sleepy. When you need a surge of energy, there’s nothing better than singing at the top of your lungs. Throw in a mix of oldies, classic rock, the eighties, and nineties like these songs, and you’ll be belting it out across America.

best tunes for road trip

The Best Road Trip Sing-Along Songs

  1. “Fat Bottomed Girl” by Queen
  2. “September” by Earth Wind and Fire
  3. “Jack and Diane” by John Mellencamp
  4. “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi
  5. “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison
  6. “American Pie” by Don Mclean
  7. “ABC” by Jackson 5
  8. “Beast of Burden” by the Rolling Stones
  9. “Don’ Stop Believin’” by Journey
  10. “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations
  11. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith
  12. “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson
  13. “Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners
  14. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder
  15. “(I’ve had) The Time of my Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes
  16. “Respect” by Aretha Franklin
  17. “I Can’t Help Myself” by the Four Tops
  18. “Only the Good Die Young” by Billy Joel
  19. “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall & Oates
  20. “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher
  21. “American Girl” by Tom Petty
  22. “Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf
  23. “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes
  24. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammy Terrell
  25. “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band

When you’ve got a girl (or a man with a heart of gold) in your passenger seat, sometimes you need to rock out with some Britney or Cher. These songs are sing-along classics too; we just warn you not to play too many if your car is filled with grumpy men.  

best tunes for road trip

Girl Road Trip Songs

  1. “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus
  2. “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls
  3. “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child
  4. “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” by Shania Twain
  5. “Believe” by Cher
  6. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA
  7. “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele
  8. “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys
  9. “Oops… I Did it Again” by Britney Spears
  10. “Sk8r Boi” by Avril Lavigne

If your car is filled with fellow millennials, then a road trip wouldn’t be complete without some nineties and early 2000s tunes. Sing, reminisce, and engage in a little *NSYNC versus Backstreet Boys debate.

Childhood Throwback Tunes

  1. “Hey Ma” by Cam’ron
  2. “The General” by Dispatch
  3. “Hey Ya” by Outkast
  4. “Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind
  5. “Drops of Jupiter” by Train
  6. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
  7. “Walking on Broken Glass” By Annie Lennox
  8. “Run-Around” by Blues Traveler
  9. “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy
  10. “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys
  11. “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root
  12. “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65
  13. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers
  14. “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba
  15. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something
  16. “Roll to Me” by Del Amitri
  17. “Closing Time” by Semisonic
  18. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer
  19. “Two Princes” by Spin Doctors
  20. “Every Morning” by Sugar Ray

Country music isn’t for everybody, but if you want some songs with a little twang in it, then you should probably include these tunes in your playlist. Call it cliché, but country music has a lot of songs on the road.

best tunes for road trip

Country (and Folk) Road Trip Songs

  1. “Wide Open Spaces” by the Dixie Chicks
  2. “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise” by Avett Brothers
  3. “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show
  4. “Passenger Seat” by SHeDAISY
  5. “The Road and The Radio” by Kenny Chesney
  6. “Days Go By” by Keith Urban
  7. “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn
  8. “Drive” by Alan Jackson
  9. “Ready to Run” by the Dixie Chicks
  10. “I Keep Looking” by Sara Evans

Now that you’ve got a fire road trip playlist, you’re ready to find a destination. Gas is relatively cheap, friends are scattered, and America is wonderful, so hit the road. Why not? (Speaking of which, maybe a little Liz Phair “Why Not?” would be an excellent addition to your throwback tunes). Whether you’re driving to Wally World, traveling from sea to shining sea, or just heading back home for the holidays, we hope you drive safely and enjoy the ride. Roll your windows down, connect your Bluetooth, set the cruise control and turn the volume up.

When you’re looking for the road trip classics to get you started, we’ve got you covered. Add these great tunes to your playlist.

Miss Millennia Magazine - Big Sister Advice for Millennials
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1