3 Tips To Come Out On Top After Being The Office Underdog

Despite accounting for 35% of the US labor force (and thus making up the largest existing-working generation), millennials often face unique and limiting workplace challenges. A lack of respect, and general misunderstandings from established employees who often value experience over education can certainly feel like impossible hurdles to work around.

And, it’s not unusual for the many millennials attempting to do just that to find themselves taking on an underdog role that they never envisioned. Luckily, the ‘underdog mindset’ might not need to be the weakness you’re currently viewing it as.

In fact, there are countless reasons why even millennial underdogs are in a unique position to turn things around and come out on top. Here, we’re going to consider just a few of them.

If you look at any great story in history (David and Goliath, Harry Potter, Jane Eyre) you’ll realize that they all have one thing in common – the underdog always wins.

After all, their place at the bottom provides them with the ideal opportunity to see things as they are and to approach situations with humility and gentle handling.

In the same way, a millennial office worker who struggles to gain the biggest projects will always have more time to develop their skills, focus on ideas, and ultimately rise to take the office by storm.

#2: The Reality Of Having Nothing To Lose

High-end execs with a hefty pay packet and a seat at the top will generally tow any company line.

And who can blame them?

By comparison, underdogs are far better able to step outside the bounds of what’s ‘expected’. Usually without paying a high price for doing so.

Let’s say that you don’t like something that you see in the office, or you have an accident and your workers comp claim is denied. You’re way less likely to roll over and let these injustices lie if you’re already at the bottom.

This can then lead to significant changes in operations that would never be possible otherwise. Which can then create a better workplace for you and future generations.

#3: Set Your Own Expectations

Everyone judges the highest-performing employees in a workplace based on what they’ve done before. Which can lead to escalating pressure, high stress, and a more general career-based satisfaction. By comparison, an underdog without a notable profile or any expectations is in a far better position to set expectations.

Forget constantly pushing to meet that performance bar. This enables you to have fun, approach each project with a confident mindset, and generally produce far better results. Then you can establish yourself as a leader in your field. Do that often enough, and you might even find that you’re the underdog no more!

Millennials might face countless battles when first joining an established workforce. But we think it’s past time you started realizing the true strength of your position as the underdog!