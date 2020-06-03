101 Awesome Tailwind Tribes You Should Join

Sharing is caring!

192 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

One of the hardest things to do when you are running a blog, (outside of creating quality content of course) is to get consistent traffic to your blog posts. Now there are many ways you can do this, one of which consists of paying for it. But, if you are low on cash and still want to get decent traffic to your site, I would highly recommend joining Tailwind Tribes.

In case you've never even heard of Tailwind, it is a social media management tool for Pinterest. Tailwind makes it so easy to schedule your pins for your articles easily. But what originally sold me on Tailwind was the idea of using Tribes.

Tailwind Tribes are different groups, categorized by topic where other bloggers can jump in and share their own content to be shared in Pinterest groups in exchange for sharing the content of others in your Pinterest board. I like the platform because not only does it tell you who is not repinning when adding to the board, it allows you to see how your pins are performing in a given tribe.

Since I've been using tribes, I am happy to say that they are a great way to see a rush of traffic to my pins, especially my newer pins that I really want to get some traffic too as soon as possible. Tailwind Tribes work ya'll, and I want you to see just as much success with them as I have had.

Since I love this feature of Tailwind, I am a huge advocate for it. I know that for many it is difficult to find a tribe you want to be a part of. See my list below of Tailwind Tribes You Should Join.

Lifestyle Tailwind Tribes

Money

General

Travel

Blogging

Health

Gift Guides/Holiday

Books

Fashion, Beauty, and Style

DIY & Crafts

Well-being, positive mind, personal growth

Home

There you have it! My long list of Tribes. If you have not signed up for Tailwind yet, make sure you sign up with a free plan to start using Tribes today. You can only have 5 tribes in the free account, but I currently have a paid subscription with unlimited tribes which I do not regret considering how much traffic is sent to my blog.

Have more tribes you know about? Post them in the comments!