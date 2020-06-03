101 Awesome Tailwind Tribes You Should Join

One of the hardest things to do when you are running a blog, (outside of creating quality content of course) is to get consistent traffic to your blog posts. Now there are many ways you can do this, one of which consists of paying for it. But, if you are low on cash and still want to get decent traffic to your site, I would highly recommend joining Tailwind Tribes.
In case you've never even heard of Tailwind, it is a social media management tool for Pinterest. Tailwind makes it so easy to schedule your pins for your articles easily. But what originally sold me on Tailwind was the idea of using Tribes.
Tailwind Tribes are different groups, categorized by topic where other bloggers can jump in and share their own content to be shared in Pinterest groups in exchange for sharing the content of others in your Pinterest board. I like the platform because not only does it tell you who is not repinning when adding to the board, it allows you to see how your pins are performing in a given tribe.
Since I've been using tribes, I am happy to say that they are a great way to see a rush of traffic to my pins, especially my newer pins that I really want to get some traffic too as soon as possible. Tailwind Tribes work ya'll, and I want you to see just as much success with them as I have had.
Since I love this feature of Tailwind, I am a huge advocate for it. I know that for many it is difficult to find a tribe you want to be a part of. See my list below of Tailwind Tribes You Should Join.
Lifestyle Tailwind Tribes
Money
- Adrian's Money, Parenting, and Organizing Tribe
- All About $
- FREE Stuff, Savings, and Frugal Living
- Frugal Living and Finances
- Frugality and Personal Finance
- Money-Saving Mamas
- Saving Money – Smart Living
- Personal Finance Bloggers
- Frugal Living
- Money Matters
General
- Adrian's Tribe – All Niches
- All Niches! Promote, Grow & Learn
- Caffeinate And Conquer | Grow Your Blog
- FABULOUS Boss Babes and Gents
- Pinned Over 1000 Times
- Pinterest Friends
- Popular Pins (300+ Repins)
- All Topics
- All Things Beautiful
- Awesome Bloggers
- Best Blogger Pins
- Team Work Pinning
- Striving Bloggers
- Blogging Friends Pins
- The Millennial Life
Travel
- #BloggersGetSocial Travel
- _Travel_
- Budget Travel & Lifestyle [Mappin Monday Tribe]
- The Best Travel Hacks, Inspiration, Lifestyle & Destination Tips
- Travel Bloggers (PlaidShirtYogaPants)
- Travel Tips and Destinations
- Traveling around the world
- #AdventuringTogether | Lifestyle Tribe by Honey & Pine
- Family Travel
- Travel Photography
- Travel Pinspiration
- Traveler’s Tips
- Travel: The World at Large
- Expat Bloggers Networking Group
- C2E Travel
Blogging
- Bloggers Lounge Tribe
- #BloggersGetSocial Books
- Bloggers Promote Your Blog
- Bloggers Unite Tribe
- Bloggers Friends Pins
- HerPaperRoute Blogging Hive
- Bloggers Pinning
- BP Bloggers
- Profitable Blogging Tips
- Bloggers Promote Your Blog
- Blogging Tips
- Blogger's Chalkboard
- Small Business
- Blogger Lifestyle
- Best Blogger's Pins
- Bloggers Come Together (100+)
Health
- All Things Healthy
- Women's health
- Healthy Eats/Fitness
- Health & Fitness Bloggers
- Happiness & Wellness Bloggers
- Fitness Tribe
- Happiness & Wellness Bloggers
Gift Guides/Holiday
- *Gift Guide Extravaganza
- Affiliate Pinterest Pinning for the Holidays, events and gifts
- Just Christmas
- Holidays & Celebrations
- Gift Guides & Product Round-Up Guides For All Seasons
Books
Fashion, Beauty, and Style
- Fashion and Beauty Tribe
- Stylish Mamas
- Woman Beauty Tribe
- Women’s Fashion & Style
- “Over 40” Fashion Bloggers
DIY & Crafts
- DIY & Crafts
- Crafty Bloggers
- DIY Bloggers
- All Things Crafty
- Viral craft pins 1000 repins+
- DIY Beauty
- C2E DIY
- STE(A)M activities
- Crafty
- Valentines and heart crafts/activities
Well-being, positive mind, personal growth
Home
- Homemakers
- Homemaking
- Home Design & DIY
- DIY & Home Decor
- C2E Green Living
- Keeping it Clean
- Pet Care & Advice
- Organizing, Planning, & Printables
- Planners Pinning Planners
- Organize, declutter and moving
There you have it! My long list of Tribes. If you have not signed up for Tailwind yet, make sure you sign up with a free plan to start using Tribes today. You can only have 5 tribes in the free account, but I currently have a paid subscription with unlimited tribes which I do not regret considering how much traffic is sent to my blog.
Have more tribes you know about? Post them in the comments!
