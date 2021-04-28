Swagbucks Review: What You Should Know First

Sharing is caring!

43 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Interested in trying Swagbucks but are still scratching your head as to what it is exactly? You’ve come to the right place. I, too, was curious about Swagbucks and decided to do a little investigating myself. And I decided to write an in-depth Swagbucks review.

I am used to doing surveys to make some extra cash, no problem. But I have found that Swagbucks is a little bit different from traditional survey sites since there is A LOT you can do to make money. And you have more control over how much money you can make in a short time. But I am getting ahead of myself.

Let me first explain what Swagbucks is.

What Is Swagbucks Legit?

If you want to know what Swagbucks is in a nutshell, watch this video below.

If you are still scratching your head, here is how it works. You sign up with a free account with Swagbucks. Once you are in, members make money earn money, doing a variety of things from completing daily polls, watching TV, completing surveys, and more.

For the record, 100 SB= $1 USD. So it should give you a good idea of how much you can earn in real dollars while you are doing the various activities to earn Swagbucks while working at home.

To get started, all you have you have to do is sign up for an account. You can click here to sign up for a free Swagbucks account. You can get a $10 bonus when you sign up through my link. You do have to do their “swag up” activities to earn it, but you only get it through my link.

Once you do this, you can start earning SB points that you can later trade in for cash, free gift cards, or other prizes. Let’s begin this comprehensive Swagbucks review with one of the ways you can make money from Swagbucks’ work.

Earn Cash Back For Shopping Online

One way you can expect to make money with Swagbucks is by shopping online and earning cash back. The way it works is you download the SwagButton Google Chrome extension. Swagbucks makes it pretty easy to find. And they even pay you 50 SBs just for adding it to your browser.

Once you download it, go about your online shopping as you usually would. If you land on a page that offers cashback, the Swagbucks header will popup to let you know how much cash back you can get.

Another great bonus for using the cashback option is that Swagbucks will also search the web for coupon codes you can apply to your order. On top of that, you get a certain number of Swagbucks for every dollar you spend on a given website.

Not a bad way to make some serious cash. Especially during any holiday season when you are typically shopping online and buying gifts. But the best part is that this is only one way to make money with Swagbucks. Continue reading our Swagbucks review to learn about more fabulous ideas.

Get Paid For Doing Different Activities

There are many different activities you can get paid to do on Swagbucks. Here is how it works.

First, you log in to your Swagbucks account.

There will be a lot going on in the platform, but try not to get too distracted. On the top menu bar, there is an area that says, “DAILY GOAL.”

In this section, there are several daily Swagbucks you should get to get a Swagbucks bonus, in my case, 3 SB.

Reaching your daily goal is easy enough to do if you log in each day and work on the platform’s tasks. And once you reach it, they celebrate you. It’s definitely something to look forward to each day when logging in to this platform.

Let’s get into more detail about all activities you can do each day.

Watch and Review Videos

One activity you can do to make money with Swagbucks is watching videos. Now I will admit, as simple as this task sounds, it is not exactly exciting. There are some videos in different languages or videos you would never click on on your own.

But to get points, it has to be open in your browser, not covered by anything else for a certain amount of time. After the time passes, you can give the video a thumbs up or a thumbs down.

Once you rate the video, you get your Swagbucks and can go on to the next video. Since this task is simple, I typically have the video open on half of my screen and have the other half open to multitask with something else.

I like the videos because the longer you watch, the more SB you get for each video after. So if you sit for a long stretch watching videos, they will make it worth your while.

And if you want to make the most of your time, I typically open Swagbucks in two browsers and work on surveys on one screen and watch videos on the other. I’ll go into more detail about the surveys next.

Take Online Surveys

Surveys have to be one of my favorite activities to complete for Swagbucks. It does take a bit more focus than watching videos, but the pay can be so much more rewarding.

You get a list of surveys to answer that range from 1 SB to 300 SB. I like that they map this out because they also tell you how long it will take to do each survey. In some cases, you can have your cake and eat it too when you get a relatively short survey that pays a high number of SB.

This is my bread and butter way to make money with Swagbucks. I dabble with the other methods from time to time, but I spend most of my time hitting my daily goals.

If you are looking to enjoy your time in Swagbucks more, there are some other ways to do that too. Let me go over those with you next.

Play Games

Now, this part of Swagbucks is so much fun. If you like trying out new games to play on your phone, this can be a lucrative way to earn SB and enjoy yourself at the same time. Use the Swagbucks app to find games you like to play, and Swagbucks will give you an overview of exactly what you need to do to get your SB.

It’s pretty straightforward, but in my opinion, takes more time. It’s a lot more fun than watching videos and completing surveys, but it just takes more time overall. However, if you’re already someone who loves to play games on your phone, this is perfect for you.

Sign Up For Offers

This next part of my Swagbucks review is about their special offers.

For many of these, you need to pay to sign up for a particular offer. But for others, it does not cost anything to sign up for an offer. An example is the one from Acorns below, which has a free sign-up.

I am a personal user of this app. With Swagbucks, I can get an extra perk for getting an app that I already want. The offers section is a great way to learn about some pretty cool products out there and get paid for giving them a try.

Pro Tip: With some of these offers, you can sign up and cancel it before being charged so that you still get your SB. However, this can be a risky game if you are not paying attention to your deadlines. So I like to stay away from offers like these. But I do like signing up for offers that I would’ve signed up for on my own anyway.

But as you can see, you earn a lot of SB with this activity. For this one, you earn 1350 SB, which is about $13.50 in real dollars! That’s a fantastic deal for downloading a free mobile app. There is a lot of opportunity in the offers, so don’t overlook these babies!

Upload Receipts

The last way you can earn points is with receipts. This one caught me by surprise because it is a little hidden away. If you take pictures of your receipts from certain stores, they will give you SB points as long as it is within ten days of your original purchase date.

I know that this one may sound a little too good to be true, but there are some challenges. First, you have to get into the habit of taking pictures of your receipts and remembering to upload them before the 10-day deadline can take a little work. But if you can figure that part out, this is a fairly easy way to earn some extra SB.

How To Redeem

Redeeming your points on Swagbucks is pretty straightforward. Just go to “Redeem Your SB” to see all the various options. You can get cash back to your PayPal account, or you can choose from a TON of different gift card options.

They have so many gift card options, including Amazon and Bath and Body Works. There are enough options for you to have enough gift cards for your whole family by the end of the year.

If neither of those appeals to you, you can trade your points to donate to a charity or enter sweepstakes to win even more potential. Redeeming is easy to do, and there are several different options to get in exchange for your points.

Should You Sign Up?

So after hearing reading my Swagbucks review, you may still be wondering if it makes sense for you to sign up for Swagbucks or not. And I would say YES! Heck, Yes. Find a time each day to work on your Swagbucks tasks (an hour should suffice) and let those points add up.

At the end of the year, it could mean gifts for the holidays, a fun family vacation, or a shopping spree for yourself. Or, if you want to be financially responsible, it could mean more money in your savings account.

Wherever you decide to use your cash you earn, know that it is worth it if you think about Swagbucks strategically. It is doable if you are willing to put in the time with it!

Sign up for Swagbucks here!