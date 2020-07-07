How To Have A Successful Career Without Sacrificing Travel

Sharing is caring!

Travelers are adventurous and open to new experiences, so many find traditional working hours restrictive. These individuals long for a work-life balance that isn't possible if they have to be in the office from 9-5. It is possible to have a successful career without sacrificing travel, though! These pointers can help you improve your career and personal life.

**DISCLAIMER: At the time of publication for this post, we are amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. Please consult with the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control before traveling.**

Choose a Job that is Compatible with Traveling

If you want to have a successful career without sacrificing travel, you need to be in a job that allows you to do just that. More and more people are concerned with work-life balance, and if you're a traveler you have to think about this more than most people.

Don't be afraid to switch careers

If you're a natural traveler, you might need to switch careers. Look for a job that lets you explore the world and a big enough salary for all your needs.

Though quitting your current job is easy, finding a new one is challenging. But it is a risk you must take. You can find experts that can make this transition smooth. Begin by asking Resume That Works specialists to write a CV that shows your interests. Let your potential employers understand what you value. Then, consult a life coach for some advice on options you can consider. Here is a list of some of the best options.

Launch a travel blog

Become a travel photographer

Look for a job on a cruise ship

Start as a flight attendant

Make a long-term plan

If you want to have a successful career without sacrificing travel, you need to be able to plan ahead. Know your work schedule, when you will have projects or busy seasons, and find a way to balance that with when you want to travel.

There are a lot of moving parts to planning a long-term trip. The process involves several steps. Since you already know the motive for taking your trip, consider doing some research next. You can read guidebooks, consult trip advisors, look at social media, and talk to people who live there (if you know any).

You can also turn to websites that are specifically designed to help travelers, like Momondo. Momondo helps you save money on your travel expenses, but their expert help doesn't stop there. They give well-researched advice on when it's best to visit a certain destination, things you can do there, and other important information. Check out Momondo before traveling!

Once you've done some research, take these steps:

Decide on a budget: What expenses will you incur? Are there ways to reduce them? Is the cost too high? Do I have emergency cash? Book a doctor's appointment: Immunization can be essential if the destination has severe weather conditions. Are there prescriptions and medications that you use? Check your documents: Make sure your passport and other papers are up to date. Book flights and make an itinerary Get travel insurance Redirect your mail Notify your bank and family before leaving

Don’t work the whole day

Having a schedule helps avoid overworking. When the manager assigns tasks, break it down into manageable portions. Use your calendar to schedule every task. Such a schedule will help with time management, leaving you to enjoy the location you've chosen to be in. You can be both a successful business person and a world traveler.

If you need help with time management, stopping yourself from overworking, or staying productive, you should invest in a Productivity Planner. This amazing planner will help you prioritize all your tasks and stay organized so that you have time for what's important to you. Learn more about it here!

Working Remotely Is The Future

Advances in technology mean that people can work remotely instead of having to go into an office every day. Digital tools such as Skype have made team interactions seamless. Workers can collaborate from the comfort of their homes, or wherever they have internet access

These advances have simplified the job application process. A job candidate can ask a custom research paper writing service to help them write their essays. It won’t be long before the whole workplace is remote.

Keep Your Current Job

If you like your current job, you don't need to quit to accommodate your jet setting aspirations. If you are already in a job that requires travel, then you're in luck! If your job doesn't already have a remote or travel component, there are some things you can do to change that. Discuss your aspirations and vision with our boss. Show the leader of your company how flexible and responsible you are. Prove that changing your environment does not affect your performance.

Create a comfortable space for work

Your working space must be free from distractions. If you're able, set up a separate room where you do your work. If not, a desk and an office chair are enough. Ensure that your working area is near a power source and away from the windows. Set up a desk lamp or overhead lights that are neither too bright nor dim. Enough lighting comes in handy when working at night.

If you want more tips on setting up your remote workspace, read our article This Is How You Work From Home Like A Pro.

Be aware of time zones

Team interactions are essential even for distributed companies. Working across time zones can impede collaboration with your teammates, employees, and superiors. Depending on where you are, you might have to work early in the morning or late at night to sync with the rest of your company. You need to use a planner to avoid scheduling issues.

So, unless you are on vacation, try to choose destinations that won’t inconvenience anyone. Do not let your video conferencing meetings be too early or too late. Identify a period that is suitable for all parties involved.

Continue Your Education

Travelers have unique needs. Meeting these needs might require you to expand your expertise. Choose an online course on any traveler’s insurance careers and begin learning. Selecting 2-3 courses that align with your career path will deepen your knowledge and make you an even more valuable employee.

Have healthy regular meals

Often, travelers can get caught up in the thrill of the excursion and forget the essentials. By the time they get in their room, they have no time to complete reports. The result is that they miss their meals or get fast food, trying to beat deadlines. There is an easy and obvious solution. You can hire writers to help with your reports while you have your meal. This way, you enjoy your trip, submit the reports, and take care of your body.

This guide has shown you some ways you can have the career you want while also being well-traveled. Unlike the traditional office gig, pursuing both passion and business is possible. Travelers can see the globe and still perform their work duties. All we must do is embrace the benefits that come with today’s business technology.