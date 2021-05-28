The 4 Best Resources To Help You Succeed In Nursing School

Sharing is caring!

Like the other professionals in the healthcare industry, nurses are superheroes. In order to become one, you have to succeed in nursing school!

They have a long list of duties and responsibilities, such as checking patients’ vital signs and communicating with doctors. Additionally, nursing is also the largest healthcare profession in the United States. In fact, right now, there are over 3.8 million registered nurses all over the country, and this number is expected to increase even further.

Long story short, nursing is a noble profession, and without nurses, the healthcare industry would collapse.

As a nursing student, you’re probably more inspired now to pursue your dream career, and you probably want to know how to improve your studies. To help you in this matter, here is a list of the kinds of platforms and apps that you can try.

1. Study Apps

Undeniably, having in-person classes is incredibly helpful and beneficial because you receive instant guidance from a teacher. But sometimes, professors are forced to rush up the classes due to lack of time. This might cause you to fall behind in your lessons, and you might have a difficult time trying to study for your exams.

Luckily, study apps for nursing exist, and they provide you with access to a wide variety of nursing classes in bite-sized videos. As a result, these apps can help you catch up on the lessons you’ve missed, learn more about health that you haven’t tackled in class yet, and prepare you for your upcoming tests.

There are several study platforms available right now, including Lecturio. Learn more about Lecturio here!

These platforms offer many nursing classes for you, ranging from courses on nursing theory to specialized classes like physiology nursing and pediatric nursing.

2. Nursing Student Support Apps

Nursing student support apps are kind of like study apps, only that they don’t provide full-length classes like study apps do.

Instead, they offer other kinds of support, like giving you sample quizzes to answer in preparation for an exam or lists of acronyms and other memory tricks to help you quickly memorize medical conditions and other necessary jargon.

Student support apps are great to use in partnership with study apps, so you should consider getting them as a pair.

3. Comprehensive Informational Resources

Schooling isn’t the only thing you’ll need to become a nurse. Instead, you’ll also need to be up-to-date with the current medical news.

For that reason, you should also acquire apps like Medscape, WebMD, and Nursing Central because these apps contain a clinical reference library for diseases, drugs, and news that are catered to your specialty.

Moreover, you can also choose to get dictionary apps, such as Taber’s Medical Dictionary. Dictionary apps include all the necessary medical terminologies with their definitions, and aside from that, they also have photos, videos, and audio pronunciations at the ready. This kind of app will help you study better and more efficiently.

4. NCLEX RN Mastery

Before you obtain a state license and become a professional nurse, you need to take and pass the NCLEX-RN examination after you graduate from school. So, naturally, you need to prepare for that major exam as soon as possible.

One of the best ways to start your preparation is to download the NCLEX RN Mastery app. This app contains sample NCLEX tests, and when you provide a wrong answer, it will give you a detailed explanation as to why the answer is incorrect. As a result, you’ll do better in the subsequent sample tests you’ll try, and you’ll be ready for the actual test in no time.

This app is somewhat pricey at $49, but considering its benefits, it’s not a waste of money.

Becoming a nurse is a long and strenuous journey, and that journey begins when you succeed in nursing school. It’s crucial for you to excel in your nursing program because good grades and a passing score from the NCLEX test will give you better job opportunities in the future.

And so, to help you succeed in nursing school, you should consider getting the platforms and apps mentioned above. You’ll find that they’ll be worth it in the future.