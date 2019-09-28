Bouncing back from a period of stress in your life

Sharing is caring!

Whether you’ve been moving house, starting a new job, or making a distinctive life move such as transferring to full-time study, there are all sorts of reasons why you may have had a rough time of it. It may also be the case that you’ve suffered emotional stress, such as a bereavement or a relationship breakdown. Whatever the cause, stress isn’t nice.

Getting stuck in a stress rut is not something that’s advisable – and if you’ve found yourself experiencing problems in recent times, now is your chance to give yourself some ‘me time’ and get back on track. This article will explore some of the main ways that you can recover from a period of intensity and get your life on the up once more.

Sleeping well

Sleep is a way for both the body and the mind to recover from problems. This can happen on a day-to-day basis, and your body rejuvenates every time you go to bed and helps your cells to reinforce and regenerate themselves. Over time, good sleep can also lead to improvements in your mental health: a lack of good sleep, however, has been associated with depression and anxiety.

Getting the sleep you need is easier said than done though. Sometimes, you may find that noise from outside or perhaps from others, you share your home with keeps you awake. Or if you’re predisposed to anxiety, you may find that you lie awake at night with worries swirling around your head – and the worrying can quickly become a vicious cycle that is both the cause and the consequence of lack of sleep.

Ensuring that you practice good sleep hygiene is the first step towards tackling this: don’t spend ages looking at screens in the run-up to bedtime, and enjoy a nice non-caffeinated or non-alcoholic drink before you hit the hay. And by giving yourself these cotton, queen size pillowcases, you’ll be able to both spread out and feel cool and comfortable.

Eating well

When you’re stressed, it’s tempting to simply gorge on chocolate, chips and any deep-fried goodies you can get your hands on. However, that’s not always a wise idea, especially if you want to treat your body with the respect that it deserves. While these foods taste good at first, they can quickly start causing problems such as tooth decay, weight gain and more, which can be a cause of further stress. Instead, why not spend your new-found post-stress free time cooking delicious, nutritious and wholesome meals that really do your body some good?



A 2014 study found strong relationships between those who ate more fruit and vegetables and higher levels of reported wellbeing and happiness. In addition, a healthier diet improves energy and motivation, which can snowball into other beneficial habits, like regular exercise, which has also been proven to increase the production of feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. For such a simple switch, it really is the very best of results.

Cut out toxicity

Often, stress can be caused by people and situations that are toxic. Perhaps it’s a malicious employer who doesn’t have your best interests at heart, or maybe it’s a partner or friend who causes you constant problems. If such a situation is happening to you, then it may well be worth dialing back how much time you spend around such people, and instead of moving to surround yourself with people who love and respect you and who want to ensure that you have a good time.

This is easier said than done though. Sometimes, you might be able to reduce the amount of toxic people in your life by simply walking away, but if you have to see them for some other reason – or you rely on them for work – then going “no contact” in this way is very hard. It may be worth talking through relationships like these with a trained therapist to get a deeper understanding of what their effect might be on you, and also thinking through an escape plan if you decide that you have to break away from someone who is causing you a lot of distress.

Recovering from the stresses and strains that life can throw at you isn’t easy – and this is especially true for those who suffer from problems such as anxiety, which is a common condition both in the US and beyond. However, there are ways to recover from problems associated with stress. Sometimes, you need to act fast to cut out any root causes of toxicity from your life – and that could involve tackling friends, family or employers, and even going no contact. On other occasions, it will be enough to look after yourself through sleeping and eating well. Whatever strategy you choose, it’s important to ensure that it reflects your commitment to leading a better and less stressful life.

